“I did a lot of reps where they fire you snaps through a Jugs machine,” Thompson said. “And I still do them at practice now. I do about 75-100 Jugs every day at practice, or at least on our long practices. And it's just something I can always improve on. Your hands can never be too good.”

Thompson redshirted the first season to work on his game and fine-tune areas that needed improvement.

When Kyle Thompson arrived on campus the word got out fast he had a big leg and would compete for the punting job. But there was one area he had to work on, and it was important.

Thompson said he does a lot of with new long-snapper Logan Klusman because you can learn a outside of the Jugs machine. He said the ball comes off differently with each snapper. With the extra work he has learned the pattern of Klusman’s snaps.

Last year Thompson won the starting job and had a big freshman year. He was voted second team, All-Big 12 after averaging over 43 yards a punt. He didn’t sit around and read his press clippings after getting post-season awards.

“I went back on film from the previous season and I just looked at everything I did well,” he said. “And I looked at everything I did bad and I assessed the things that I need to improve on. I improved on those things in the spring and the summer.”

Thompson started the season off on a good note against Indiana State averaging 49 yards a punt with a long of 56. He also worked on the mental aspect of the game along with improving his leg strength.

“Mentally to be able to go out there and perform your best ability,” he said. “Because you only have one punt every fourth down. One shot to really make sure that you can give the best punt possible to help the team out.”

This year Thompson is working with special teams coach Mike Ekeler. Thompson got to see how Ekeler runs his system last spring.

If anyone has ever been to a Kansas football practice they know what kind of energy Ekeler brings each day.

“He’s just a ball of energy,” Thompson said. “He's always positive. And even when I mess up or another player messes up on special teams, he's always looking at a positive outlook of it and he wants to help fix it. He's always there on the sideline with me on third down and fourth down.

“He's just been very supportive and that's just a big key factor, at least with me, knowing I have the support from him.”