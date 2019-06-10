“Coming into the camp I didn't know how well I was going to do because we had just finished our camp two days before,” Pearson said. “So, I was a little sore. I was wondering how my 40 was going to be. I have been in the 4.4 range at school and I was glad to run 4.49.”

On a day where sub 4.5 40 times were rare, Pearson said he turned in a 4.49 to go along with his pass-catching performance during competition.

Kyler Pearson was one of the camp standouts for the Jayhawks at the one-day camp. After getting free from defenders all afternoon the wide receiver from Union (Okla.) met with the Kansas coaches and learned he had an opportunity to play in the Big 12.

During the camp the Kansas coaches kept a close eye on him. He worked with Emmett Jones in the receivers group and learned some new things.

“It was really cool and he was very informative and very specific on some of the stuff we were doing,” he said. “Like coming out of our releases and then breaking down on our breaks for our routes and not giving away what we're doing. What I learned will help me out.”

After the camp Pearson met with Les Miles and other coaches. They liked what they saw from the 5-foot-8 prospect and extended him a chance to play at Kansas.

“I was really excited because I had talked to other coaches quite a bit and some of them kept talking about my height,” he said. “But Coach Miles was different, he never talked about my height, he just was really excited how I played and how I competed. And I really liked that about him.”

Once word spread about Pearson’s camp performance other schools reacted. Within the first day Pearson got calls from Iowa State and Arkansas. He planned to camp at Houston, SMU, and Oklahoma State. For now, he is going to skip those camps.

“Kansas was the first camp I wanted to go to,” Pearson said. “I was really interested in Kansas before I even had the offer. But since I got the offer I just kind of said I'm going to lay back on the camps a little bit, let my body recover. I might go to a couple more, but I'm really interested in Kansas and I really like the school a lot.”