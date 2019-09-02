“Coach asked me if I need to get out, I would tell him, ‘No, I'm good. I'm great,’” Johnson said. “Me and Dru would look at each other. ‘Oh yeah, we're great.’ Me and Dru were having fun. We're out there on the field joking, laughing, still doing our jobs and doing what we need to do.”

When Jayhawk Slant released the snap counts for the Indiana State game Prox and Johnson were the only two players who played every snap of the game on defense.

Dru Prox and Kyron Johnson got their first career starts as inside linebackers against Indiana State. What the duo didn’t know is they would end up going start-to-finish and not coming off the field.

Johnson started a game last season but that was at his old position, defensive end. Prox was starting the first game of his career.

Prox said he will do extra conditioning this week in case he will be needed to handle all of the snaps again.

“I'm planning on doing some extra running this week just to get my stamina up just because towards the end, I was a little tired,” he said. “But I kind of got that second wind going into the fourth quarter. Which I know Kyron was the same. He was a little tired too, but I think we kind of pushed through towards the end.”

Last year the Jayhawks relied on Joe Dineen and Keith Loneker to work most of the season at linebacker. The two combined for over 1500 snaps in 2018.

Johnson said they worked hard in the off-season which prepared them for a situation like Indiana State. Zach Woodfin had them ready to play 74 snaps in their first game.

“We always had stations,” Johnson said. “It was like a long, hard process that we all went through. So, going into the season, the stuff that we did in the spring was nothing compared to what we're doing in the fall. What we did in the spring was actually harder.”