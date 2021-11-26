Kyron Johnson believes KU program going in right direction

Kyron Johnson is getting ready to play his final game as a Jayhawk. The super senior led the team in sacks, quarterback hurries, and tackles for a loss.

He remembers getting his Kansas career started and watching players like Daniel Wise and Joe Dineen.

“I’m not going to say it's emotional, but a little part of me is like, ‘Oh man, college is really fixing to be over with,’” Johnson said. “I used to see myself as this young dude, watching D-Wise, Joe Dineen, and Steven Sims. Now I'm in their shoes, fixing to leave. So, it's just like on to the next chapter now.”

Last week Johnson was selected to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and will get to showcase his talents after the West Virginia game.

Johnson has been through three head coaches and believes the KU program is going in the right direction under Lance Leipold.

“I think it holds a lot of potential,” he said. “With the standards and with the culture that the coaches have set here, I think, for the most part, there is going to be like some great potential coming out of KU. You're going to see a good season next year.”

Watch what Johnson had to say heading into senior day.