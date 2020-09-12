JayhawkSlant - Kyron Johnson lays claim to fastest LB in Big 12

When Kyron Johnson was committed to Kansas as recruit, he attended to the Friday Night Lights football camp. He wasn’t sure if he was going to work out, so he left his cleats in the car.

He arrived when the players were running 40s and a coach yelled over to him asking him if he wanted to run. Johnson had just arrived after driving from Texas and hadn’t been out of the car for five minutes.

He looked at his mother, got the keys to the car, and grabbed his cleats. After a short warm-up he proceeded to run a 4.4, which was the fastest time at the camp.

Fast-forward, four years later and Johnson says he hasn’t lost much of that speed. When asked if he’s the fastest linebacker in the Big 12 he responded:

“Honestly? Yeah, I would say that,” he said. “I don't mean to brag, but yeah, I would say that. Because if you see me out there you would say the same thing.”

Johnson has bounced around between linebacker and rushing off the edge. He said this year he might do a little of both.

In the off-season Johnson dropped weight after claiming he could have been in better shape in 2019.

“I can say last year, I wasn't in as good of shape as I wanted to be,” Johnson said. “I didn’t have the speed that I wanted. I was there, but I wasn't there there. And that's why I lost some weight and now I've gained it back to 225. So now I can really move, and I can really be versatile in any position that they put me in.”