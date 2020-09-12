JayhawkSlant - Kyron Johnson lays claim to fastest LB in Big 12

Kyron Johnson lays claim to fastest LB in Big 12
When Kyron Johnson was committed to Kansas as recruit, he attended to the Friday Night Lights football camp. He wasn’t sure if he was going to work out, so he left his cleats in the car.
He arrived when the players were running 40s and a coach yelled over to him asking him if he wanted to run. Johnson had just arrived after driving from Texas and hadn’t been out of the car for five minutes.
He looked at his mother, got the keys to the car, and grabbed his cleats. After a short warm-up he proceeded to run a 4.4, which was the fastest time at the camp.
Fast-forward, four years later and Johnson says he hasn’t lost much of that speed. When asked if he’s the fastest linebacker in the Big 12 he responded:
“Honestly? Yeah, I would say that,” he said. “I don't mean to brag, but yeah, I would say that. Because if you see me out there you would say the same thing.”
Johnson has bounced around between linebacker and rushing off the edge. He said this year he might do a little of both.
In the off-season Johnson dropped weight after claiming he could have been in better shape in 2019.
“I can say last year, I wasn't in as good of shape as I wanted to be,” Johnson said. “I didn’t have the speed that I wanted. I was there, but I wasn't there there. And that's why I lost some weight and now I've gained it back to 225. So now I can really move, and I can really be versatile in any position that they put me in.”
Last year the Kansas defense had its rough moments finishing ninth in the Big 12 in total defense. Johnson likes the players who returning along with the young players in the program.
“We got a lot of experience and as well as the incoming freshmen and sophomores that we have that we're teaching,” he said. “We’re letting them know that it's basically a serious matter for us and we could really do something this year.”
One area the defense will look to improve is creating turnovers. In 2018 they ranked among the nation’s best and last year couldn’t force many take-aways.
“I really can't tell you about the drop-off,” Johnson said. “I can't really pinpoint that. But as for this year's season, I know that I'm going to do the best that I can and my part to get the freshmen that are in my group, and get them more prepared.”
When the Jayhawks kick off tonight against Coastal Carolina it will be the latest kickoff they’ve experienced and their won’t be any fans to give them energy. Johnson would love to see the fans in the stands, but says their job is to win the game.
“It's just going to be us and Coastal,” he said. “That's really what we need. I could care less about fans. At the same time, I do want fans. It brings that extra part of the football experience, but at the same time, it's a job we've got to do. And if we're there to play another team and defeat the other team, then that's what we're there to do.”