JayhawkSlant - Kyron Johnson on linebackers, young players

Kyron Johnson is one of the leading returning tacklers on the defense. Last year he recorded 55 tackles and was also among the team leaders in quarterback hurries and sacks.

Kansas head coach Les Miles said Johnson was one of the players standing out on defense. With a lot of young players on the defensive side of the ball, he is trying to lead by example.

“I play the way I practice,” Johnson said. “At the end of the day, these incoming freshmen, they need a leader. And so I decided to be that type of leader.”

At linebacker the defense will return Gavin Potter, Dru Prox, and Johnson all who were among the leaders at their position. Prox has been fighting some bumps and bruises through fall camp.

“At the end of the day, he's going to get healthy and he's going to be back playing with us,” Johnson said. “He is a big factor on the defense, because as you can tell last year, Dru was running around making all the plays.”

Johnson also likes what he sees from some of the young players on defense. To hear more from Johnson watch his interview.