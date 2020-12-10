JayhawkSlant - Kyron Johnson ready to lead in off-season

Kyron Johnson has already stated his intentions to return to the football program next year. Johnson, who is a senior, will be allowed to do so under the new NCAA rules.

The NCAA passed a rule giving everyone an extra year after the pandemic. A senior like Johnson, will be called a super senior next season.

Johnson would provide a key role as a leader as several, young players continue to develop in the program.

“I'm not saying I would try to put the team on my back,” Johnson said. “But more just really try to lead in a way to where people know a good example and not have them fall in the wrong direction.”

Kansas is playing more freshmen than any other team in the country and this has been a challenging season. A lot of freshmen didn’t have a chance to go through a full strength and conditioning program and combined with a pandemic it has been a lot of on-the-job training.

Through all of it, Johnson has maintained a positive attitude and tried to lead by example.

“They (young players) have actually been handling it pretty well,” he said. “They keep their heads up, because I try to keep my head up. I know that some of them are looking up to me and they watch and see how I carry myself with these times like this. I’ve just got to keep my head up. And with that, they keep their heads up too, and they just keep playing to the best of their ability.”