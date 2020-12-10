JayhawkSlant - Kyron Johnson ready to lead in off-season

Kyron Johnson ready to lead in off-season
Kyron Johnson has already stated his intentions to return to the football program next year. Johnson, who is a senior, will be allowed to do so under the new NCAA rules.
The NCAA passed a rule giving everyone an extra year after the pandemic. A senior like Johnson, will be called a super senior next season.
Johnson would provide a key role as a leader as several, young players continue to develop in the program.
“I'm not saying I would try to put the team on my back,” Johnson said. “But more just really try to lead in a way to where people know a good example and not have them fall in the wrong direction.”
Kansas is playing more freshmen than any other team in the country and this has been a challenging season. A lot of freshmen didn’t have a chance to go through a full strength and conditioning program and combined with a pandemic it has been a lot of on-the-job training.
Through all of it, Johnson has maintained a positive attitude and tried to lead by example.
“They (young players) have actually been handling it pretty well,” he said. “They keep their heads up, because I try to keep my head up. I know that some of them are looking up to me and they watch and see how I carry myself with these times like this. I’ve just got to keep my head up. And with that, they keep their heads up too, and they just keep playing to the best of their ability.”
The players will soon be entering a crucial off-season. With so many young players it will be a time to get stronger, faster, and a full season of strength and conditioning under Ben Iannacchione.
“With COVID and stuff with that, I just think how we will approach this new season coming up, I think it will be much better,” Johnson said. “Because we see what we lack and what things we can improve on. With that, I think we'll be great next year.”
The off-season came with limitations. For example, only small groups could lift at certain times in the summer. There was one point where the weight room was shut down in the summer due to COVID-19 protocols.
Even through the obstacles Johnson said he got stronger. An off-season will be beneficial to the young players.
“He's a great strength coach,” Johnson said of Iannacchione. “I actually found myself getting way stronger too. My coach, Coach Will (Harrison), has been on my case a lot and really forcing me to do heavy, heavy weight. Now, with Coach Ben, he's a smart dude. He knows exactly what he's doing. He's actually one of those dudes who's just experienced. He's been to where we're at before. You can learn a lot from him.”