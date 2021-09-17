Kyron Johnson says size and speed will be critical against Baylor
The Coastal loss is giving Brian Borland a chance to regroup his defense and make some adjustments before Baylor comes to town on Saturday. But for super-senior Kyron Johnson, battling the Bears’ size is the real conversation.
Looking to counter those battles up front, Johnson says the defense working on getting comfortable with that kind of pressure.
“We watched some of them and we know that they're big dudes,” he said. “We know the stuff that we prepare for how to work pass rush against them.”
Last season’s meeting with battle ended poorly with a 47-14 loss in Waco, despite decent competition from on the ground. Aiming to rectify that loss, Johnson is gearing up his defense for a strong showing.
He says there’s a different look to this defense right now, partly due to the bar being raised higher under Lance Leipold’s staff.
“We look incredible,” Johnson said. “I think we look good because we’re always straining, and we always say that we have to be like the best unit on the team. We have to be the best unit and we’re trying to put that to a standard.”
There’s a level of uncertainty though with this year’s Baylor team, which is coming off a rolling 66-7 win against Texas Southern.
While it adds a bit more to the equation, the Jayhawks' first conference test of the year isn’t going to be completely unfamiliar.
“I wouldn't say they do anything any differently,” Johnson. “It's just the fact they have bigger dudes. And so with Coastal, they weren't that big, but they were physical though. With Baylor, they're bigger and just going in, you never know what to expect because what looks one way on film can be different when you go out there and actually play the game.”
Controlling speed will be a factor this weekend too. And Johnson knows putting the wraps on quick-footed rusher Trestan Ebner will be key.
When asked what this week's main pressing point has been, Johnson gave one word.
“Physicality,” Johnson said. “That's the main thing and tackling. Number one, he's a good returner and so we have to make sure that we do great when it comes to tackling him.”
Johnson is no stranger to intensity though, and he thanks defensive line coach Kwahn Drake for that. He’s been under Drake’s watch since 2019 and says he plays a substantial role in preparing defenders to play physical.
Pitting the defense against Coastal Carolina was a high-octane experience for Drake’s group but was nothing new to Johnson.
“It was intense,” Johnson said. “But that's every practice when you have Coach Drake as your coach, because he's intense every day.”
He continued: “And that's why when we go out there, every day we have to at least get better. In Coach Drake’s eyes, you can never get better than what you did before, like you got to be 1% better than what we did yesterday.”