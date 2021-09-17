Kyron Johnson says size and speed will be critical against Baylor

The Coastal loss is giving Brian Borland a chance to regroup his defense and make some adjustments before Baylor comes to town on Saturday. But for super-senior Kyron Johnson, battling the Bears’ size is the real conversation.

Looking to counter those battles up front, Johnson says the defense working on getting comfortable with that kind of pressure.

“We watched some of them and we know that they're big dudes,” he said. “We know the stuff that we prepare for how to work pass rush against them.”

Last season’s meeting with battle ended poorly with a 47-14 loss in Waco, despite decent competition from on the ground. Aiming to rectify that loss, Johnson is gearing up his defense for a strong showing.

He says there’s a different look to this defense right now, partly due to the bar being raised higher under Lance Leipold’s staff.

“We look incredible,” Johnson said. “I think we look good because we’re always straining, and we always say that we have to be like the best unit on the team. We have to be the best unit and we’re trying to put that to a standard.”