“It was just something that I usually eat with my little brother,” Johnson said. “Whenever it was just me and him, we would always just buy a pack of burgers and eggs. We’d say, ‘hey, let's make burgers and eggs, and so, we'd just do that.’”

It is a new position for him in terms of knowing where to be. The other change is going up against more offensive linemen and that’s where the weight he put on in the off-season will come in handy.

When Les Miles talks about the linebackers the name that always seems to come up is Kyron Johnson. This summer Johnson moved from playing on the outside to inside linebacker.

Johnson joked they always find the meat and eggs at Dillons, WalMart or a place he called “low price”.

Going into the 2019 season Johnson is like the veteran of a young and untested linebacker group. Last season he played 333 snaps, which is by far the most of any returner on the roster.

“Moving to a new position it's not really much of a big difference for me because I actually played that position at least twice already,” he said. “I played it my freshman year, moved to outside and then played it my sophomore year and moved back to outside. Now I'm playing it my junior year again and so here I am here to stay at inside.”

There are learning steps along the way to get familiar with the position and he has been working closely with Mike Ekeler.

“It's actually been fun working with coach Ekeler,” Johnson said. “He makes it to where inside linebacker isn't as hard as I thought it would be, like in the past. So, it's just more like follow his lead type thing and once I follow him, I can pretty much do everything that coach wants me to do.”

Other than having to take on centers and guards Johnson admitted there is another difference playing the middle. On the outside you can cut loose and go after the ball. The inside brings more responsibility.

“You have to think now,” he said. “You really have to think about what you're doing and everything that you do, because everything you do is based off the line, the back and everything around you. So, when you're calling the calls, you have to make the right calls, because if not then we're just all going to be in the wrong position.”