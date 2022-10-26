The Kansas men's basketball team hosted its annual "Ladies Night Out" event at Allen Fieldhouse in person for the first time since 2019.

Mass Event Strategies, KU's name, image, and likeness collective, hosted this year's event ahead of the exhibition opener vs. Pittsburg State on Nov. 3. The event gave players an opportunity to connect with the fans in a Ladies-Only style clinic.

Attendees were gifted an inside look at the basketball program and its facilities, along with a Q&A session with Kansas coach Bill Self and players. Self took the opportunity to highlight each player, shining a light on key returners Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris.

Kicking off the event with an introduction of the players, Self rolled through short quips about each Jayhawk. Self included an update on Cam Martin, saying the super-senior forward would miss a couple of weeks due to a right shoulder injury.

Concluding his remarks on the players, the event shifted to its Q&A session with ticketholders. Questions ranged from season expectations to favorite music. Center Ernest Udeh Jr., a true freshman, stole the show when he broke out with a cover of "This Little Light of Mine," flashing his dance moves shortly after.

For the remainder of the evening, ticketholders received extensive tours of the basketball facilities and spent time on the hardwood participating in player-coach demonstrations.