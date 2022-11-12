Trailing Texas Tech by eight points with 4:19 left to tie the ballgame, Kansas met a sour ending in Saturday’s 43-28 loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Holding the Red Raiders (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) to a field goal late, trailing just 36-28, Kansas quarterback Jason Bean fumbled the ball near the KU 16-yard on the first play of the drive and Tech’s Jaylon Hutchings recovered to set up a short-yardage score to put things away.

The Jayhawks (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) narrowed down an early deficit to 24-21 shortly before halftime but never recovered, even after opening the second half with possession. Kansas coach Lance Leipold felt his team never found a way to fully counter the Red Raiders’ offense.

“Defensively, their pressure caused a lot of issues for us tonight,” Leipold said. “I thought the way they did things got us out of rhythm. All in all, I thought we handled the uptempo of their offense and handle some things decently. At the end of the day, they executed better than we did.”

Kansas, down 7-0 early, decided to go for it on 4th and short during its first drive of the game. The decision resulted in 66-yard catch-and-run TD by tight end Jared Casey. When asked about making that call, Leipold credited offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki with the move.

After the score, the Jayhawks fell behind 24-7 and didn’t find the paydirt again until the second quarter.

“We need to be aggressive in a game like this,” Leipold said. “Heck of a call by Andy… when I saw the spot of it right away, I quickly asked Andy if he had (a play) and he did. We need to be aggressive and we'll continue to do so.”