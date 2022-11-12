Lance Leipold after Texas Tech, big game from Neal, much more
Trailing Texas Tech by eight points with 4:19 left to tie the ballgame, Kansas met a sour ending in Saturday’s 43-28 loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock.
Holding the Red Raiders (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) to a field goal late, trailing just 36-28, Kansas quarterback Jason Bean fumbled the ball near the KU 16-yard on the first play of the drive and Tech’s Jaylon Hutchings recovered to set up a short-yardage score to put things away.
The Jayhawks (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) narrowed down an early deficit to 24-21 shortly before halftime but never recovered, even after opening the second half with possession. Kansas coach Lance Leipold felt his team never found a way to fully counter the Red Raiders’ offense.
“Defensively, their pressure caused a lot of issues for us tonight,” Leipold said. “I thought the way they did things got us out of rhythm. All in all, I thought we handled the uptempo of their offense and handle some things decently. At the end of the day, they executed better than we did.”
Kansas, down 7-0 early, decided to go for it on 4th and short during its first drive of the game. The decision resulted in 66-yard catch-and-run TD by tight end Jared Casey. When asked about making that call, Leipold credited offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki with the move.
After the score, the Jayhawks fell behind 24-7 and didn’t find the paydirt again until the second quarter.
“We need to be aggressive in a game like this,” Leipold said. “Heck of a call by Andy… when I saw the spot of it right away, I quickly asked Andy if he had (a play) and he did. We need to be aggressive and we'll continue to do so.”
Another heavy night from Devin Neal
Kansas running back Devin Neal racked up 190 yards on 24 carries at Texas Tech, marking consecutive 100+ yard showings on the ground after posting 224 rushing yards vs. Oklahoma State a week ago.
Neal averaged 7.9 yards per carry on Saturday night against the Red Raiders' defense. Asked about Neal’s uptick in touches, Leipold said the sophomore is adapting to the bigger workload.
“He’s in good rhythm, he sees things and you can see some of those, maybe not necessarily big plays, but the consistent 7-8-10-yard runs because he’s got a good feel for how things are playing out.”
Update on Bean, picking Vasko over Daniels
Starting for a fourth consecutive game, Bean led the Kansas offense through most of the game right up until the final minute(s). Leipold said after the game that Bean took a shot in the “mid-part of his body” during the fumble and was unable to return.
Sending in backup Ethan Vasko, a true freshman from Virginia, Kansas relied on Vasko’s 3 of 5 completed passes for 22 yards in the final drive from the KU offense. Leipold chose Vasko over recovering starter Jalon Daniels.
“At that point, where everything’s at with (Daniels) and standing around in this weather, it would not be a wise decision to put him out there right now,” Leipold said. “But he’s practicing every day and he’s very close.”
Penalty woes
Kansas coughed up 75 yards on 10 penalties called against the Jayhawks on Saturday. Leipold said the numbers aren’t where we want his program to be.
“There were some very uncharacteristic ones that are very disappointing,” Leipold said.
“A couple of them are just getting lined up, jumping out. Some are anxious and aggressive. A couple of the holding calls are concerning at this time of the year when guys are banged up and not practicing all the time. We’ve got to analyze that and (whether) we are moving well enough to be productive, especially at key moments.”