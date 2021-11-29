Lance Leipold announces changes to his staff

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Lance Leipold announced Monday that defensive line coach Kwahn Drake and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson will not be returning to the coaching staff.

Jordan Peterson and Taiwo Onatolu, who both served as senior analysts this past season, have been promoted to on-field coaches.

“I want to thank Coach Drake and Coach Jackson for their contributions to our program and for their time at the University of Kansas,” Leipold said.

Prior to serving as a senior analyst this past season at KU, Onatolu coached defensive ends, cornerbacks and special teams for Leipold at Buffalo. During his six seasons with the Bulls, he served as the director of player personnel, before joining the coaching staff.

Onatolu started as the cornerbacks coach and finished his stint with Buffalo by coaching defensive ends and as the special teams coordinator.

Prior to Buffalo, Onatolu spent five seasons at Missouri State, working as the inside linebackers coach. He also coached at his alma mater, Nebraska-Omaha, for four seasons.

“Taiwo contributed greatly to our success at Buffalo and will thrive in this new role,” Leipold said.

Peterson, who coached the Kansas safeties in 2020 and acted as the interim defensive coordinator in that season’s final game against Texas Tech, will return to the field to coach the defensive backs. Peterson served as the defensive coordinator at New Mexico in 2019 and also coached the Lobos safeties for three seasons.

The former Texas A&M safety also coached the secondary and outside linebackers at Fresno State from 2012-2016, after working as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M for the two seasons prior.

“Jordan has a proven track record as a player and coach, and I am confident his experiences will elevate our secondary and our program,” Leipold said.