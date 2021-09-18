Lance Leipold disappointed, lack of running game, more
Baylor handed Kansas a tough home loss Saturday, rolling the Jayhawks 45-7.
After recording his second loss as head coach, Lance Leipold talked about what went wrong this week with the Jayhawks.
“I’m highly disappointed,” he said. “Figuring out experience and confidence, where we are in those areas. We have a lot of work to do, we’re not going to make excuses. I’m counting on our seniors and leaders to lead.”
Many issues stemmed from the defense, which struggled to hold down Baylor’s run-heavy defense.
The Bears stacked up 307 total rushing yards against Kansas, led by senior Abram Smith (122).
“I don’t know if it’s a confidence issue or an experience issue,” Leipold said. “That still needs to be evaluated.”
He continued: “Win or lose, we have to own what’s on the film. We have to be coachable and get back to work on Monday. I think if we keep taking ownership of it, we’ll be in a position where we want to be.”
Failing to establish the run
Despite picking up some momentum on the way into the locker room, the Kansas backfield couldn’t seem to find the right tempo.
True freshman Devin Neal took a bulk of the touches, taking 10 carries for 33 yards.
“When you don’t get a chance to get a rhythm going, it snowballs like that,” Leipold said. “It can be revealing where we are as far as experience and confidence. Where those lie along with execution and when things can get away from us. We have a lot of work to do in a lot of different ways.”
Switching things up in the first half, Trevor Wilson took a reverse pitch 14 yards for an exciting run. The offense returned to Bean and Neal for the majority of the run game.
Sophomore Amauri Pesek-Hickson saw 4 touches late in the fourth quarter, but he struggled to find any traction under the Daniels/Kendrick-led offenses.
Protecting Jason Bean
The Jayhawks wouldn’t score during the second half, mainly due to the inability to protect Jason Bean consistently.
Bean took a few tough shots throughout the third quarter, leading to a quarterback change before the game closed out. Leipold made this call just to give the starter some relief.
“He had taken enough hits for the day,” Leipold said. “I thought by the score, just a philosophical thing. We've had a lot of players work hard in this program and I wanted to get them on the field.”
Struggling to throw the ball in the second half, Bean finished his day completing 8 of 17 for just 57 yards.
Leipold gave quarterbacks a chance to play
