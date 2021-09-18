Lance Leipold disappointed, lack of running game, more

Baylor handed Kansas a tough home loss Saturday, rolling the Jayhawks 45-7.

After recording his second loss as head coach, Lance Leipold talked about what went wrong this week with the Jayhawks.

“I’m highly disappointed,” he said. “Figuring out experience and confidence, where we are in those areas. We have a lot of work to do, we’re not going to make excuses. I’m counting on our seniors and leaders to lead.”

Many issues stemmed from the defense, which struggled to hold down Baylor’s run-heavy defense.

The Bears stacked up 307 total rushing yards against Kansas, led by senior Abram Smith (122).

“I don’t know if it’s a confidence issue or an experience issue,” Leipold said. “That still needs to be evaluated.”

He continued: “Win or lose, we have to own what’s on the film. We have to be coachable and get back to work on Monday. I think if we keep taking ownership of it, we’ll be in a position where we want to be.”



