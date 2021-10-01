Lance Leipold evaluating defense, third-quarter play, and more

Lance Leipold hits the trail again this week for the Jayhawks’ second conference matchup of the season. Two weeks earlier, his group got a tough taste of the Big 12 in a lopsided loss to Baylor at home. Despite the scoreboard, Kansas took away a few lessons applied them to a solid first-half effort vs. Duke. Leipold credited the offensive line for leading the way. “I think all around we had our best game up front,” he said. “I think it showed production-wise. They’re gaining some confidence there. I think Earl Bostic put together another real good performance. Bryce Cabledue is getting more, as well as Michael Ford. You got two freshmen playing over there that get better each and every week. We keep progressing.” He’s stressed pulling the pieces together physiologically, a challenge Kansas has faced these first few weeks. But this process progresses differently, and Leipold knows he’s working with a unique group. “Just mentally understanding, I thought we protected better,” he said. “I think our physicality and communication and some of the breakdowns were decreased, but each week we hope to keep taking more steps.”

The Jayhawk defense is still getting their footing as Week 4 rolls forward. Leipold says he’s still carving out what he’d like to see from the group. “There's so many unknowns, there really is,” he said. “And where we're at, I wish we were playing better. I think we have flashes.” Defensive miscues plagued the Jayhawks last weekend, giving up opportunities to regain control against Duke. Leipold believes correcting those fundamental mistakes is central to building more dependable defenders. Kansas’ defense gave up 279 yards on the ground vs. the Blue Devils last Saturday. “Holistically you have breakdowns in certain things,” he said. “We also need to tackle better. I think we can all point out the times where somebody's cut loose and they're wide open or something like that.” He continued: “A lot of that comes with experience. It comes with strength. It comes with confidence to play downhill. It's confidence in the scheme that they're still learning and understanding to really let it loose.”

Finding success with Torry Locklin

Sophomore wide receiver and running back Torry Locklin has been an integral part of the Kansas offense so far. He recorded his best game yet against Duke, posting two touchdowns through the air/on the ground. Locklin has attacked holes well, making decent progress rotating out of the backfield with true freshman Devin Neal. “Probably needed more touches,” Leipold said. “He played well. You could see some of the things that he does do once he gets the ball in his hands.” Leipold hasn’t distinctly placed Locklin in the running back room though. He knows the young Jayhawk’s offensive capacity and is glad to see an impact coming from him this early in the season. “As everyone knows, he was a quarterback, receiver, and played a little running back also about two days into camp. He moves back based on injuries and other things. We got to make sure we continue to find ways to use him and use him and Devin.”

