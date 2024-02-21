“We signed 17 high school players in the early signing period,” Leipold said. “One of those was the son of our new offensive coordinator, Jeff Grimes, and that was a late flip. We had a young man who had committed to a West Coast school and when the Pac 12 was dissolving, decommitted and committed to us. He had visited in the summertime. Other than that, we had 15 other guys that visited in June, all committed by July 4, and all stayed committed.”

Most of the class committed in the summer and the staff added two commitments during the season from Greydon Grimes and David Abajian. Grimes changed his commitment from Baylor and Abajian was committed to Oregon State.

The Kansas coaches signed their best high school recruiting class since the rankings were kept in 2000. Head coach Lance Leipold told Rick Neuheisel on Sirius one thing that stood was the fact all of the recruits who committed early stayed true to their word.

Lance Leipold was pleased with the signing class and said he never expected Jalon Daniels to leave despite all the rumors that circulated last season.

Another positive sign was the staff’s ability to get players committed coming off one bowl season. Most of the recruits committed before the season prior to the team winning eight regular season games and a victory in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

“I guess, on paper, it was one of the best signing classes of our program history so really proud of the staff, the way it's been done and the timing of it,” Leipold said. “It's an exciting thing because they had committed even before our nine win season came on board and all those things. So, they're looking at it in a holistic way. And we feel it's a group of young men that are going to really help put this on a solid foundation for years to come.”

The Jayhawks are still several weeks away from starting spring football, but expectations are high going in the 2024 season.

Daniels returning at quarterback is a big reason for the belief Kansas will be a contender in the Big 12. Last season there was speculation he could transfer, but he released a video announcing he would be back at KU.

Although the rumors were running rampant, Leipold knew that was not the case.

“We know within the walls what's really happening,” he said. “Nobody deserves it more now than a guy to have a chance to get back out there and keep this offensive group together, than Jalon. And we're excited about what he's going to bring this program and university here next fall.”

Leipold said they believed he would return and if there was a chance he would leave, it would be to the professional ranks.

“I've said it, and I felt sometimes personally, if you're going to talk that you can't make all your life decisions based on transactional decisions,” Leipold said. “Because I think we'd always be searching for being unhappy and those things. And really from the start, Jalon and his family have been very transparent with us and that if he was moving from Lawrence, Kansas, moving on in any way, it was going to be to the next level.”