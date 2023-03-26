“I didn't even get the report yet,” Leipold said. “He (McDuffie) might have tweaked an ankle or something. So, we're really thin yet at the running back spot as well, without any scholarship running backs taking live reps right now. We'll work through that as well.”

One of the drawbacks from the scrimmage was an ankle injury to running back Dylan McDuffie. With other running backs limited during the spring he was getting a lot of the reps earlier in practice. During the parts when players are hitting in practice that leaves the Jayhawks without a scholarship running back currently getting carries.

“I like our physicality,” he said. “I know on the offensive side, especially, started mixing and matching. Offensive line-wise, Scott moved some guys around, took a look at some things and reduced reps on a few others. So maybe not as clean as maybe it had been before, but I think there are some other things we're doing which we'll clean up again for next week.”

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold went into details after the scrimmage and liked what he saw from his teams physical play.

The Jayhawks are moving into their final two weeks of practice before the Spring Showcase on April 7. Saturday was the ninth practice of spring football, and they used it for a formal scrimmage.

Leipold talked about players who have caught his attention during the scrimmage and in recent practices. He made it clear he does not like to mention specific players with the possibility if leaving someone out.

The first player he talked about is quarterback Jason Bean followed by the receivers.

“Jason Bean always kind of sticks out to me in just how he progresses in different ways,” he said. “I think in the receiver spot, Doug Emilien's had a good week this week in some things we're asking him to do. I think Kevin Terry has had a very steady spring.”

Offensive line coach Scott Fuchs is using the spring to evaluate players at multiple positions. They have moved several players around. Starting center Mike Novitsky is out this spring leaving Mike Ford handling a lot of the duties. This week they moved Ford to guard.

“We probably limited some of Michael Ford's guard reps this week,” Leipold said. “But I saw him showing up today with some physicality and pulling and doing things that I thought was a great step.”

There are projected starters who will miss spring football but that is giving other players an opportunity to get more experience. Kenny Logan and Marvin Grant will miss the spring at safety and Leipold mentioned O.J. Burroughs and Jalen Dye stepping up their game.

“To me, OJ Burroughs, we challenged him with some things,” Leipold said. “I saw him make improvements. I think our two corners have been very steady. Jalen Dye is one that continues (to improve). As well as the two other younger safeties, Jalen will probably get the most benefit of Kenny and Marvin not practicing this spring and that's going to help our team.”

Dye enrolled in the summer after committing in late May. He has continued to develop after going through his first season in the program.

“He's a pretty reserved guy and doesn't say a whole lot and works hard, very coachable,” Leipold said of Dye. “He's got tons of talent. You could see it even in the December practices. Because of Kenny and Marvin, we're limited with the total numbers there. Part of that forced him to communicate more by being out with the units. But he's also out there sometimes with guys that played a lot of football in this program, so that helps him as well. And again, I think he showed up on some plays and getting near the line of scrimmage and filling in and playing with that confidence.”

This spring is important for development of the defensive ends. Gone from last year’s roster are Lonnie Phelps and Malcolm Lee who played over 1100 snaps. The staff signed Patrick Joyner from Utah State as a pass-rush specialist who is returning to practice after an injury.

“Patrick Joyner got some work today and then we shut him back down,” Leipold said. “We're going to really need (him). Hopefully, get something out of these next six (practices) from him. And Davion Westmoreland had an off-field incident that caused some whiplash in a car accident, so he missed some time. And then I always go back to Austin Booker because he's got that length and some things that it kind of gives us a look out there, we haven't necessarily had.”