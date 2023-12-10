Head Coach Lance Leipold has a lot on his plate as bowl practices begin for the Jayhawks ahead of their match up with UNLV on Dec. 26. Leipold discussed transitioning new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes in, the transfer portal and getting the team ready for the bowl game through everything else that needs to be focused on in December.



Jeff Grimes arrives in Lawrence

After being hired earlier this week, Grimes arrived at Kansas on Friday night. There is a lot that needs to happen before he can throw himself into the role of offensive coordinator, and Leipold is letting the process play itself out. “He's watched his first practice,” Leipold said. “We've got some recruits here. He's going to meet some of them briefly, but he's just trying to get the lay of the land. He's going to watch and learn, see our practice. He's going to have a chance to evaluate our personnel." They will not waste much time and Grimes will soon be out on the road recruiting. "We're going to get him out and meet some of our recruits," Leipold said. "And again, we moved very fast on this. Okay, some of this is 72 hours at a time, and we'll continue to, but he'll be involved in watching and being part of this, that we're hoping to make this an easy transition for everyone.” When searching for their next offensive coordinator candidate, Leipold had other members of the staff meet with Grimes, even though the ultimate decision came down to himself. He was looking for someone who could pick up where the offense left off, and can use the current personnel the way that they have had success. “I told the team today when I introduced them, my first responsibility was to add to our program for their sake and to make sure it was somebody that could fit,” Leipold said. “And again, we've talked a lot in these rooms. We've talked a lot in different areas about alignment and how important that is and what has really helped this program move forward as quickly as it has. And I feel that Jeff Grimes is the perfect fit to help us continue on that path.”

Leipold reached out to Grimes before he was officially looking for an offensive coordinator

When he was let go by Baylor on Nov. 26, Leipold spoke to Grimes about coming to Lawrence to watch bowl practices before Andy Kotelnicki took the job at Penn State. It was easy for Leipold to look in his direction when Kotelnicki did leave. “I was extremely excited for his interest,” Leipold said. “When he was let go, I reached out to him, invited him up and said, ‘did you want to come up? And you, if you want to come up and watch some bowl practice, I'd love to get a chance to just talk with you and why.’ And he had said that were already talking in those regards before the position opened up.” Even though Grimes’ tenure at Baylor ended on a down note, Leipold knew he was still the coach that he wanted, despite the struggles he had last year. “If you look back after the ‘21 season, Jeff Grimes was one of the hottest coordinators in the country,” Leipold said. “Okay, well, that was a team that's picked to take last and won the league. You look at their team this last year, they played a lot of young players and with young players, unfortunately can cause inconsistencies and not always the success they are now.”

Preparing for UNLV