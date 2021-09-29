Lance Leipold goes in-depth about playing Iowa State

Last year the Cyclones won the Fiesta Bowl and were tabbed as one of the top teams in the nation heading into the 2021 season.

“And then of course the in-state rival game (Iowa) and then we saw firsthand how real that Baylor's a much improved and a physical, but yet athletic team with a lot of speed.”

“They’re an excellent football team,” Leipold said. “They didn't get off to the start they want. You look at every year they play Northern Iowa. I mean, that's Northern Iowa's bowl game or Super Bowl, whatever you want to say. Northern Iowa always gets up for that game and they know that.

They won a close game to start the season over Northern Iowa and then lost two of their next three games to Iowa and Baylor. Both teams are ranked in the Top 25,

As the Jayhawks get ready to play their second conference game Lance Leipold gave his breakdown on Iowa State who started the year ranked in the top 10.

They returned 19 starters from last year’s team and have a lot of experience on both sides of the ball. That has become a broken record for Kansas because every team they have played has returned a lot of starters from the previous year.

“You have a veteran team and I think that's one of the things that I think I've said almost every week it seems,” Leipold said. “But when you look at the amount of seniors that we have, they have that many super seniors on both sides, they've got as many as we have total.”

Iowa State was well-represented on the Big 12 preseason football team. They had five players on offense who were named to the list including quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall.

Last week against Baylor, Hall set the Iowa State career record for touchdowns. He also set a Big 12 record rushing for by scoring a touchdown in 16 straight games. Purdy is on pace to become the sixth player in Big 12 history to pass for 10,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 in a career.

“They are highly-successful, All-Conference, All-American, they won a lot of big games in a lot of big venues and situations,” Leipold said. “That's what's been able to propel that program the way it is. You have a four-year starting quarterback, an All-American running back, two big tight ends that they motion and shift. They do a lot of things that make you adjust and think before the snap.”

Iowa State enters the game against the Jayhawks with the nation’s third ranked defense. They are only giving up 217 yards per game. Statistically they rank in the top 10 nationally in yards per rush, rushing defense, and yards per play.

They are led by Big 12 preseason Defensive Player of the Year selection Mike Rose at linebacker.

“Defensively, they do a great job fundamentally to execute their scheme to try to contain you and do what they want you to do on a regular basis, and it will be a big challenge,” Leipold said. “Like I said earlier, one that I'm anxious for us to see another measuring stick of where we're at.”