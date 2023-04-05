“We'll see, I mean, we're at our limit scholarship wise,” he said. “Again, we don't know where that'll head as the next portal window is approaching. So, we'll have our post spring ball kind of season exit meetings, so to speak, of reviews of everything, of what they're doing, and what they need to improve on.”

Leipold was asked if the transfer portal will be a factor when it starts on May 1.

Once spring football is over Leipold and the coaches will meet with every player in the program for individual evaluations. That will take up most of next week. Two weeks later the transfer portal window will open.

Leipold has done a good job managing the roster since he took the job and for the first time in years it is back where it should be.

Dating back a decade the numbers never aligned where the program used all their scholarship numbers. As Leipold concludes just his second spring at Kansas it is a different story.

He said there is not a two-deep, but they will talk with players where they stand in the program. It is hard to predict the future with the transfer portal but there could be movement after players look at their situation.

“We will talk a little bit about foreseeable role and where we're going,” Leipold said. “So that could play a part, but again, you never know these days where it trends. But if the focus is getting our roster the best it can be, and the goal is that that's with the guys that are in the locker room right now.”

Meetings will start with players on Monday and progress throughout the week. They are thorough and include different people in the program.

Leipold said players used to meet with the strength coach and then the position coach. Sometimes things said did not align correctly. He changed it where everyone is in the same meeting together.

“I really like the way we do it,” he said. “I used to meet with them individually, but now I meet with them with Coach Gildersleeve and the position coach in the room as well as academics, player development, and nutrition if needed. We talk about our checks and everything that we go through in our program. Everybody's in the room so everybody hears the same stuff, and everybody hears how the individual is progressing.”

You never know if a player will decide to leave the program. These days odds show it is going to happen. The transfer portal has changed everything. If some do leave Leipold will have a plan. He was hired almost exactly two years ago to this date. He has proven he can balance the roster and when the May portal season opens, he and his staff will be ready.

It has been a long time since the roster looked this good.