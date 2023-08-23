Lance Leipold met with the media on Wednesday taking questions for 14 minutes. Here are a few topics that he covered during his press conference.

He gave the latest on Jalon Daniels and what players and groups have caught his attention Leipold talked about NIL and the recent changes in Missouri where an in-state recruits can start capitalizing on NIL if they commit to an in-state school.





What is Jalon Daniel’s status…

He's doing more and more each day.

I'm not going to go deep into anything with injuries right now. Holistically, as we progress, I'll probably have more next week when we speak again in terms of the schedule.





Is there a group that you feel maybe better about right now than you did from the start of camp whether a group or a certain player…

Yeah, there's some. I think defensively, like Cornell Wheeler, JB Brown, you know, guys that I have had to play a little bit more and step up, but I still like that. I still like the rotational guys that again, I can't rattle off all the guys up front at, you know, four d-tackles or 4 d-ends. It might be five or six and situationally. I think guys are going to show that they can help this football team, we just need, you know, and so we get them all out there and get the consistent play.

I do like how that's shaping up. I really like some of our young defensive backs and, and how they've grown. I know we've got a lot of experience but as we've come out of this first month, I like where the future of that position is developing as well and, and that's exciting. Like I said, also at the linebacker spot, I think that is our depth, we've talked about all the experience offensively has continued to show itself.

As guys get banged up and miss (time), you know, whether it be soft tissue stuff, you get other opportunities for guys and, and sometimes, you know, they just need that consistent time on the field to, to gain confidence and show us.

And, I'd say the other one probably offensively that that would come to mind, quickly would be Cole Ballard and, and really what he's done for a guy in his position and, and how he handles it and some of the plays he's made.