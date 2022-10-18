Lance Leipold held his weekly press conference as the Jayhawks prepare for Baylor. Leipold said Jalon Daniels and Cobee Bryant are not practicing. Lonnie Phelps was limited against Oklahoma but Leipold said he is practicing. Here are some comments from Leipold...

Looking back on performance against Oklahoma

Lance Leipold: Well one is that we'll battle for 60 minutes. I'm proud of that. In all circumstances. I guess win or lose, you get a lot more text messages when you win than you do when you lose. But still people that watch this football team that I highly respect and interact with, talk about how this team plays hard and I feel the same way. So again, as I said, I thought we were a little hesitant and cautious in some spots. I think we caught a team that had their backs to the wall. And people, again, I don't know what's going on inside their program, but again, externally people are saying what they say and that's an excellent football staff and a team that they got the quarterback healthy and he got hot and we didn't have enough answers there. To give up that many yards and that many plays is disappointing. And we talked in here about our penalties and things like that. We didn't have any fourth quarter penalties. I think we did some things in a step in the right direction. We won the turnover battle but not enough, not nearly enough to handle that afternoon.

Leipold said Jalon Daniels and Cobee Bryant are not practicing and talked about Bean's performance

With players getting bruises and a bye-week next week do you do anything different?

Lance Leipold: Again this week, we've been through our practice model and things over the last three weeks plus we've had our share guys miss practice. And do I think that affects us? Yeah, it affects timing, it affects continuity. It is what it is. There's guys that are really gutting through it and things like that. Guys like Kenny Logan is aggressive and as physical as he plays for the position he plays, but he's working through it and there's guys like that are out there every day. There's other guys that, again, that always goes to the trainers that we hold it back. A week from now we'll be talking differently about taking advantage of that. I'd rather have it where the open week, where it is than week two where it possibly could have been I guess if that was the option. So I think that'll help us hopefully.

How did you evaluate Jason Bean's performance?

Lance Leipold: Again, four touchdown passes. I thought he did some good things. I think Jason has to work on things as we talked about and we have to look at it a little closer on some things that, of everything we put on his plate. I think Andy and Jim have done that. To get two delay of games, things like that are disappointing to everyone, including Jason is getting the call, getting to personnel, getting it read and everything and getting up there. We can't do that. One interception, I know he'd like to have back and the other one was a heck of a play. So you know, got to give credit sometimes again to the opposition. So it was a solid performance, but I think he'd tell you the same that we probably need a little more yet as well. But somebody asked me today, like reps in practice with the first thing he got work, but once you get into season you're limited in time. And so how much work, how much timing with everybody did he have? But again, he played well a week ago and I thought again, to play Mason Fairchild, LJ making plays, I think we're in good shape. We just want to be in better shape.



Leipold predicted OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel would play last week. He was asked about his prediction on Baylor QB Blake Shapen who is in concussion protocol.