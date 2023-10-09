After a big home win over UCF, Head coach Lance Leipold gave several injury updates, his thoughts on the fan turnout against UCF, was complimentary of Austin Booker and looked into Oklahoma State and much more.



Injury update on several players

Quarterback Jalon Daniels was not on the sidelines during Kansas’ 51-22 win over UCF. The preseason Big 12 Conference Player of the Year has now missed three out of six games to start the year for Kansas, and did not practice on Monday. Last week, Daniels was listed above Jason Bean on the depth chart with an “or” in between them. This week, Bean is above Daniels, also with an “or” separating them. Leipold did not have an update on Daniels’ status On the defensive side of the ball, two defensive ends were unable to finish the game against UCF. Both Hayden Hatcher and Jereme Robinson did not practice on Monday. “Neither practiced today,” Leipold said. “That's about the best I can give you right now. So hoping for better news as we progress through the week.”



Leipold hope to change history in Stillwater since the last win there came in 2007

Good crowd turnout for UCF

Before Saturday’s game against UCF, athletic director Travis Goff sent out a letter to fans to try and get more people into the stands for games. While the game did not sell out, Leipold was satisfied with the turnout. “It was a very good crowd,” Leipold said. “I don't really look behind me at all, but you could see a couple of pockets there up in the corners. But I thought it was good.” The Jayhawks have started 4-0 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on the year, and Leipold is starting to feel like a solid home-field-advantage is being formed inside the Booth. “I mean, people are surprised when they come to our games about the noise level, the way the stadium sits, the way our student section and fans get into it," he said. "We need them and we need them because it does create a home field advantage.” In the second half of games so far this year, it has been a noticeably smaller crowd, especially in the student section. The athletic department promoted a couple of deals on social media that favored staying for the second half, but the Jayhawks being up 24-0 at halftime might have deterred fans away from the second half. “I noticed there weren't as many there at halftime when we came out," he said about halftime. "You know, I think that's the thing of, you know, hopefully maybe because they felt the game was in control. I never did, but we can sustain that. But no, I think we've had solid crowds.” Leipold however, does not want to make too big of a deal out of the whole thing. “All in all, I got a lot more to worry about than that,” Leipold said.

Austin Booker playing well, could get more snaps with latest injuries

Defensive end Austin Booker has been a force on the edge for the Jayhawks so far this season, leading the Big 12 in sacks with five. Leipold believes he can even improve more over his first six games. “I think he's probably playing a little bit higher level than at times what I thought,” Leipold said. “He still has things to get better at and consistent and responsibility.” Overall, his impact has been easy to see, and Leipold looks forward to finding more ways to get him involved. “We got to keep him in a good spot, but also give him some freedom to go make some plays,” Leipold said. “But he's talented, I think he's not even near the ceiling yet of what he can completely be if he keeps after it. And I know he gets more comfortable every week.”



Thoughts on Oklahoma State