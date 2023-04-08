Lance Leipold liked physical play in spring football
The Jayhawks finished spring football Friday night at the Spring Showcase. If there is one word that players and coaches repeated this spring it was “physical.”
The goal in the last 15 practices was to be a more physical team. Lance Leipold said his team accomplished what they set out to do.
“There's probably just a few things that you don't quite get to and special teams that we'll address in fall camp, but I thought we came out of this a more physical football team,” Leipold said. “Things that we needed to improve on.”
The showcase featured seven-on-several and periods of live scrimmage. Any coach wants to end the final spring practice injury-free.
“Nights like this, as a head coach, you're holding your breath to make sure you get out of it healthy as possible,” he said. “I thought we had a lot of the young players play hard, show some flashes of doing some things. And all in all, very pleased with this spring.”
There were several potential starters who did not participate in Friday’s action. With most of the players the staff knows what they are capable of. And it gives others a chance to show what they can do with an opportunity.
“There's some guys that played a lot of football for us that didn't play a ton of snaps tonight and they knew that,” Leipold said. “And so, some of that relaxes the intensity. But again, there's other guys that were told it's going to be a big evaluation moment for them, and I think they responded.”
Big difference in Leipold's second spring
The fact Leipold has shown progress and turned the program into a bowl team is more impressive knowing this is only his second spring season.
When he was hired spring football was over and he had to take over the program going into summer workouts. It is rare for a coach to head into his third year with only two spring football seasons.
The program has taken big steps when he looks back at his first spring.
“Oh, it is night and day,” Leipold said. “Night and day where we've been since. We're not quite at that two-year period yet of being here. And in so many ways we've taken big steps, positive steps, but we're nowhere near where we want to be and where it needs to be for the big picture for longevity and consistency.
“I'm very proud of this group. I'm proud of the guys that have really been through all of this since we arrived and how much I think just our culture and attitude has changed.”
Mention of certain players standing out
It can be difficult for a coach to tell what players stood out without watching film. Leipold mentioned names after the showcase who caught his attention.
“I'd say it's hard to say there right now without looking at it all,” he said. “I still think some of our younger running backs played hard because we've been pressed on some things. Quentin Skinner makes a big catch. I thought Doug Emilien from spring break on at the receiver spot.
“Devin Phillips continues to get better for us and feeling comfortable in our program and starting to be a little more of a leader. I think Austin Booker shows up for us again and JB Brown. I think we know what Rich Miller and Taiwan are giving us. All of that is good.”