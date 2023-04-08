The Jayhawks finished spring football Friday night at the Spring Showcase. If there is one word that players and coaches repeated this spring it was “physical.”

The goal in the last 15 practices was to be a more physical team. Lance Leipold said his team accomplished what they set out to do.

“There's probably just a few things that you don't quite get to and special teams that we'll address in fall camp, but I thought we came out of this a more physical football team,” Leipold said. “Things that we needed to improve on.”

The showcase featured seven-on-several and periods of live scrimmage. Any coach wants to end the final spring practice injury-free.

“Nights like this, as a head coach, you're holding your breath to make sure you get out of it healthy as possible,” he said. “I thought we had a lot of the young players play hard, show some flashes of doing some things. And all in all, very pleased with this spring.”

There were several potential starters who did not participate in Friday’s action. With most of the players the staff knows what they are capable of. And it gives others a chance to show what they can do with an opportunity.

“There's some guys that played a lot of football for us that didn't play a ton of snaps tonight and they knew that,” Leipold said. “And so, some of that relaxes the intensity. But again, there's other guys that were told it's going to be a big evaluation moment for them, and I think they responded.”