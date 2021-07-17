Lance Leipold looking for QB to make great decisions

Every position will have competition and with a new staff and it might take a while to figure out the depth chart. One of the positions they will have to sift through and narrow it down is quarterback.

They have seven quarterbacks on the roster and five on scholarship. That means they are going to have to make some quick decisions early to get their top choices more reps in fall camp to decide on a starter. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold did not get into details, but he believes their practice system will help.

“We do feel that our practice model is going to give us a great opportunity to evaluate and make decisions,” Leipold said. “But we know that we'll have to do so in a fairly fast period of time.”

During the summer, players hold their own workouts where they do drills and organize seven-on-seven games. However, the coaches can not attend and watch the events.

When the quarterbacks put on the pads and start throwing in practice it will be the first time that Leipold, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, and quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski will see them live.

“To really say I've had a chance to watch guys in person to get an evaluation has not happened,” Leipold said. “So, whether it be Jason Bean or Jalon Daniels, Miles Kendrick, any of our young quarterbacks that we have, that will be in August.”