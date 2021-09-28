Lance Leipold, Matt Campbell have taken similar paths

“He’s an excellent football coach obviously with backgrounds and his time at Mount Union and everything,” Leipold said of Campbell. “His steps to his success, I really admire him. I really do. I think I’ve said it through the early days of being here that that's a program that, as we go up there to battle an excellent football team, a top 10 team in the country.”

Although the two are familiar they have missed each other often in their paths. They were in the MAC for one year at the same time but are very familiar with each other.

Campbell played and coached at Mount Union who has always been considered a big rival of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Leipold played and coached at Whitewater where he won six national championships.

Lance Leipold and Matt Campbell will lead their teams against each other this Saturday night in Ames. The two come from similar backgrounds and played and coached at rival schools through their careers.

There are aspects Leipold can use from Iowa State as he builds the Kansas program. Campbell took over the Cyclones program in 2016. After a three-win season he has guided Iowa State to four straight bowl games.

“There's going to be a lot of other note-taking as well,” Leipold said. “Because that's a program that our goals are to be like in time and do some things that they've been able to do there.”

Campbell has been preparing for the game and has studied Kansas on film. He has already seen improvement in the way the Jayhawks are playing.

“I would also say I think there's a ton of respect between myself and him,” Campbell said. “We were in the MAC together. He was just coming in as we were leaving. I think one of the things about Coach Leipold being in Wisconsin-Whitewater, me being ta Mount Union there was obviously a big rivalry there. But just watching how he built a program and sustained the program at Whitewater, to go to Buffalo, to be able to do that.”

He continued: “I will tell you guys, he's going to do a tremendous job at Kansas. It was a great hire. He's a guy that gets it and understands what he's looking for. You can already see, watching their team play, they've gotten better every week, they've got a plan and they're following that plan.”

Leipold has been successful at every level. Campbell knows about his past and the two have taken a similar path to the Power Five level.

“You're talking about a guy that's worked his way up from the ground up,” Campbell said of Leipold. “I think a lot of his staff has been with them since Whitewater and those guys get it and their kids play really hard. You can tell they believe in them already. He will do a great job.

“But for me, it's more of a respect factor. I think an acquaintance more than this best friendship, but I think our paths are very similar and I think we've got a lot of the same value system.”