Lance Leipold on close loss, tackling, injuries, and more

Kansas fought to the end in a close 31-28 loss to TCU in Fort Worth, dropping the road trip on a last-second field goal from the Horned Frogs. Burning quarterback Jalon Daniels’ redshirt to hand the sophomore the start, Lance Leipold said he was satisfied with how his starter battled given the circumstances. “I think he took another good step,” Leipold said. “He was a little drained, obviously a warm day as well. I think he didn’t start the way he wanted to, but once he got into a rhythm, I thought he made some really clutch throws.” Daniels finished the day completing 22 of 30 passes for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns. His performance comes after leading his group to victory last week on the road in Austin. “Those are pretty good numbers back-to-back weeks,” Leipold said. “Especially when we’re down the way we were (28-14 in the 3Q). For him to lead us the way he did and strike quickly is something that we haven’t done a lot of this year.”

Leipold said Jalon Daniels took another step forward (AP)

Devin Neal exits in the first half

True freshman running back Devin Neal, arguably Kansas’ most lethal offensive threat, left the game in the second quarter due to a shoulder injury. Neal returned to the sidelines in the second half but didn’t see any touches the rest of the game. Leipold commented on rotating Amauri Pesek-Hickson unexpectedly and his group’s performance after losing some of their edge heading into the locker room. “Amauri had some good runs,” Leipold said. “He just hasn’t played a lot. Getting in there and being pressed took away a little bit.” He continued: “I was pleased with our short-yardage run game. I thought we played good goal-line defense all night. A lot of guys played physically within the box. I’m proud of our team and where we’re at at this stage, even though we came up a little short here tonight.”

Sticking around in the fourth quarter, players missed time this week

Kansas struggled to contain the Horned Frogs’ offense in the third quarter, falling behind by two scores just before the fourth quarter. Turning around quick in the final 15:00, Daniels threw back-to-back touchdown passes, set up by a major stop from the KU defense. Working their way back into contention, Leipold was proud of his team for showing grit late. “I thought we came back,” Leipold said. “I don’t know if we had quite the energy I thought we would but we had some guys down this week, that’s not an excuse. I think they conserve their energy in the right way and played passionately when they needed to come down here again, a big underdog once again on the road.”

Cleaning up missed tackles