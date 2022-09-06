A day before the season started Lance Leipold received a one-year extension to his contract. He signed a six-year deal with Kansas and the extra year takes him back to six remaining. Leipold said he was getting ready for practice and Travis Goff was in his office. When he was getting ready to leave for a team meeting Goff broke the news to him. “I was about to head to a staff meeting and he said, well, just hold on a minute,” Leipold recalled. “And we talked about a couple things. And then at the end, he goes, we're going to add a year to your contract. And that's about how it went.” For Leipold it is reassuring because people are noticing the strides he is making with the football program. “It's very humbling and appreciated through Travis Goff and Chancellor Girod, that they've seen some of the progress that we've made in the program as a staff,” he said. “And this is again, continue to work towards stability and building this program the right way. And things that we've talked about of time sometimes, and of not the time it'll take, but the time to maintain stability and do it the right way.” The KU head coach also mentioned the timing of his hire a year ago when he and his staff did not get going until May. “All those things are greatly appreciated and to announce it before we kicked off is good, because it ends a little bit of speculation that some of you all may have and things like that,” he said. “And we get to go back and doing what we need to do.”

Leipold said he liked the mentality of his team in the locker room after the Tennessee Tech game

Leipold liked the mentality of his team after the win

The Jayhawks were a big favorite and they showed up and played like it on Friday night. There have been several season-openers in the past when the team was favored and had to come from behind to win or were upset in week one. Leipold liked what he saw from his team after the game and how they handled themselves. But the focus quickly turned to West Virginia. “There were some guys in the locker room I was very impressed with, even some guys who don't speak up a whole lot, that were very much in that mindset right away,” he said. “And that's a great sign of maturity and understanding, and that, yeah, let's celebrate this. Let's enjoy this. But yes, there's more to come and there's more to that's going to happen.” The schedule gets tougher after the Tennessee Tech game and their focus will have to continue. “We have to maintain that mindset as we go through, because this is a challenging schedule that we have to be ready for each and every week,” Leipold said.

Getting ready for a tougher part of the schedule

There was not much to complain about after Kansas handled Tennessee Tech 56-10. One of the things that stood out was the depth Leipold and his staff have built after one season. They used the transfer portal to their advantage, but so did some of their opponents. West Virginia is a team who changed their roster through the portal. “I liked our attention to detail, physicality, being ready to play,” Leipold said. “We talk about, especially on their offensive side (West Virginia) and the weapons. The size and physicality within the line. Both lines. Defensively, they've upgraded. I say upgraded; they've added transfers. People talk about what we've done. They've done a great job utilizing the portal as well.” The Mountaineers opened as a 13-point favorite, and this is the first road game for Kansas. Leipold said they need to be ready for the challenges that are going to be different than the first game. “The challenges are going to increase in a lot of different ways by leaps and bounds here very quickly,” he said. “And to see that is encouraging, it really is. And we have to maintain that mindset as we go through, because this is a challenging schedule that we have to be ready for each and every week.”

Tanaka Scott will be available for West Virginia