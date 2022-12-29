Lance Leipold talked about the last two-point try, the fight his team showed all year, the future of the program and much more. See everything Leipold had to say after the Liberty Bowl.

I guess one other thing I guess I can answer for that. When you go for a couple two-point plays earlier and then you get into situations where you got to keep using two point plays, it's not like you're going to go to different plays, you just don't have a chart of six of them, 10 of them on your play call sheet.

And I can't tell you how proud I am for that effort and the resiliency that they showed, finding a way to make things happen. And then the last play, we struggled run the ball all day. We came up, it's a play we've used before and off the reverse whatever, Philly special, whatever people want to call all the stuff. And I really couldn't see exactly what everything Jason saw, whether he had the opportunity to run or not, tried to make a throw and complete.

We battled back early in some games this year, but nothing like this in the second half. Things were talked about at halftime again. I wasn't worried as much about the score, it was how we were going to go finish this season. And we were going to play the way we can play. We played hard for 30 minutes and finish it the right way.

That's a lot there. Awful proud of our team. I thought uncharacteristically, we turned the ball over in the first half. You're always concerned about certain things when you have a long layoff. How well you're going to tackle, self-inflicted wounds, penalties, things like that. Jalon had a really nice first series I thought. And then after he bobbled that snap. I think he tried to press a little bit, but he settled in and really battled.

Jason Bean started heading right to the locker room. I wonder how he is, how your team is, how are their emotions after that?

They're down. A lot of tears. A lot of tears in the seniors, a lot of tears. And Jason feels terrible. Again, everybody always looks at the last play. There's going to be plenty of plays that we could have performed better on that maybe didn't even put us to that point.

There's words of encouragement from the seniors to the guys who are coming back. There's a sense of pride and as you well know, let's look at where this football program was five, six months ago and where it is now and where we're at, where we're battling. We got a ways to go. I'm not here to say anything other than that, but we're a hell of a lot better football team than we were September 1st and we'll continue to work to get better.





Also, the momentum of that comeback, you get the onside kick, you got the fumble and everything seemed to be turning for you. What was that like on the sideline?

I think if you go back to the West Virginia game when that game, the way it turned, it was going in overtime, I think. When the overtime hit, there was a sense of confidence again with this group and that's what I love about them. Especially when it starts with Jalon and things that he did for us today. But that whole group battled, and I think the people got their money's worth today.





Can you describe the poise that your team displayed in the second half?

There's a lot of grit there, and there's battle there, pride. Again, we didn't play the way we had liked the first half in many different ways, but there's things that we talk about, things that we control always, our attitude, our efforts, our strain, all those things that it's not always going to be the cleanest, but if we can take care of those things, we give ourselves a chance.

And I think they did. They dug down deep and kept battling. And you're out of time out and you burned them all to try to get the ball back and all the different things. And the percentages on onside kicks aren't the best. I think that's the first onside kick I've been responsible for has ever recovered. To see that happen and the energy and belief that the team had was nice and just unfortunately couldn't quite close it out.





Defensively, what shifted for you guys there in the second half where you started getting stops?

Again, I think there were some things that they were doing…I don't want to say conservative, but running. We started playing the run better. We were starting to get a few more people around the ball. I thought that was one. They've got some great athletes, a big physical quarterback. Lonnie Phelps has a hold of him. We needed to wrap up better and do some things. I think we started to get more people around the ball, especially better on the inside run than completely play the interior exactly where we wanted it to be. But all in all, like you said, we started to make some plays and make some stops.





You and Travis Goff have both talked in recent weeks about the program is ahead of schedule. How do you feel about the state of this program at this point heading into the off season?

Again, things have moved positively in a good direction. We could look at the stat sheet, start there and talk about a lot of good things and we can talk about a lot of things that need improvement. Sometimes on that, guys, I like to defer to you guys who've been covering this program for a long time and ask for your opinions honest. And I don't mean that sarcastically, it's because where's it at? I watched this team grind. Travis is right here. We get an email last night that we had the highest GPA and program history this semester, we had the most players on the academic honor roll. These kids are doing a lot of good things and we demand a lot of them.

And to say where we're at in accepting the standards and the expectations in this program, consider that we're going to head in two months from today to our second Spring practice with these guys. And I think we're turning in a good direction, but we can also see a lot of areas we got to get better. I'll never be satisfied. So even if we are on the right side of the score tonight, there would be plenty I would want us to get better at. And I think anyone who's competitive and wants to build a program for sustainable success would feel the same way.



