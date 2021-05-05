JayhawkSlant - Lance Leipold on importance of local recruiting, transfer portal

Lance Leipold on importance of local recruiting, transfer portal
You can expect Lance Leipold and his staff to put a big emphasis on local recruiting. Kansas has been offering more players locally over the last couple years, but they haven’t been able to gain as many signings as they hoped.
Leipold knows the importance of local recruiting.
“Its extremely important,” he said. “It needs to be our foundation and become the backbone of what we are locally for many different reasons. The closer to the players, the more often they can get here, the more often you have chances to build that early relationship and trust. It creates buzz around the area for support, interaction, and access with high school coaches, for them to come here when things open up.”
One trait of Leipold’s teams at Buffalo was playing physical. When he talked about recruiting players closer to home that can lead to a lot of those players who are the leaders when it comes to that style of football.
“There's so many pluses to that, and you see programs, it can be anywhere across the country, but some of the programs in the Midwest when you've seen what they do, and they play a certain brand of football that is physical, tough, disciplined football,” he said. “It's usually a lot of that core people are right there in the backyard. We plan to do that as well.”
Leipold on the transfer portal
One of the biggest topics in college football is the transfer portal. In the last 10 days the NCAA approved a blanket waiver that gives any athlete who has not transferred, a free one-time transfer.
That means a player can pack up his bags and move to another school and be eligible immediately. There is no penalty, and they don’t have to sit out.
One example is Buffalo. Since Leipold took the Kansas job, four players have entered the portal. When it comes to using the transfer portal, he hopes to build the program with the players he has on campus now.
“Our plan is to win and win with the players that are here right now,” Leipold said. “This isn't a situation where we're going to look for when we get our players in. I said the same thing at the last job. And I feel very strongly about that. This university and athletic department have made a commitment to these young men and we want them here to develop and be part of that.”
Leipold knows the portal can provide help in the right situation and believes KU can keep their players in the program and attract new ones when the time calls for it.
“It's interesting times right now and there's a lot that is going to be new and everybody's going to be sorting through,” he said. “Again, when you have an outstanding university and a great location playing in a great conference, we have a lot of things that should keep players here and attract players in the future in recruiting.”