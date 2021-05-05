JayhawkSlant - Lance Leipold on importance of local recruiting, transfer portal

You can expect Lance Leipold and his staff to put a big emphasis on local recruiting. Kansas has been offering more players locally over the last couple years, but they haven’t been able to gain as many signings as they hoped.

Leipold knows the importance of local recruiting.

“Its extremely important,” he said. “It needs to be our foundation and become the backbone of what we are locally for many different reasons. The closer to the players, the more often they can get here, the more often you have chances to build that early relationship and trust. It creates buzz around the area for support, interaction, and access with high school coaches, for them to come here when things open up.”

One trait of Leipold’s teams at Buffalo was playing physical. When he talked about recruiting players closer to home that can lead to a lot of those players who are the leaders when it comes to that style of football.

“There's so many pluses to that, and you see programs, it can be anywhere across the country, but some of the programs in the Midwest when you've seen what they do, and they play a certain brand of football that is physical, tough, disciplined football,” he said. “It's usually a lot of that core people are right there in the backyard. We plan to do that as well.”