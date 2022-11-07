Lance Leipold on injuries, linebacker transfers, Devin Neal
In the offseason the coaching staff went to the portal to build depth at several positions. One area they emphasized was linebacker bringing in Craig Young, Lorezno McCaskill and Eriq Gilyard.
All of them have provided quality snaps with McCaskill and Gilyard coming on more of late. Leipold was asked about McCaskill's recent performances.
“I think Lorenzo's played pretty well for us the last three games,” Leipold said. “(He) played half the Oklahoma game, played a lot of the second half. He brings us some physicality and some experience and some confidence in a different way.”
McCaskill committed in the summer and did not show up until close to the beginning of fall camp. He is starting to settle in and seeing more playing time.
“He wasn't here for the summer and learning, and not just the defense, but really how we go about it,” Leipold said. “And there's times where a lot of those guys that came in maybe didn't play as much as they had hoped early. And he stayed with it. And we've had multiple talks about being patient in this because our expectation wasn't for him to walk in and know it all and be perfect either.”
Both McCaskill and Gilyard have provided a physical presence at linebacker, which is a different story than last year.
“Him and Eriq Gilyard both give us a little different flavor, so to speak with that second group of inside backers that have a lot of experience and some physicality, especially in the run game that really help us,” Leipold said. “And they're very valuable. A year ago, our depth wasn't where it needed to be there and we're mixing and matching and doing it. And now it's a lot different in what we're able to do. And I think that's another reason you're seeing this group play better.”
Injury list continues to grow
The Jayhawks beat Oklahoma State after coming off a bye week but that does not make them immune to injuries. It was a week where they got to rest and heal some bruises.
Against the Cowboys several players were injured and required attention from the training staff.
“It's a growing list,” Leipold said. “We might have said it Saturday, I mean, it seemed like somebody one side of the ball, the other were down every eight to 10 plays. It seemed there was a stoppage. But then you read or see stuff about other teams, I think whatever it is, it's pretty consistent unfortunately in college football. And who and when they're available, we'll see as the week goes.”
With more players joining the injury list Leipold said they had come up with a new plan for the beginning of the week.
“Today we had to modify a lot of things that we normally do on a Monday to try to get just more walking and teaching installation versus maybe full speed,” he said. “But the next two days are extremely important as far as getting it executed.”
Devin Neal had a big day in all phases
Devin Neal was named the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Week after his school record performance on Saturday.
He finished with 224 yards rushing and 110 yards receiving. He is the first running in KU history to surpass the 200/100 combo.
“It just makes you reinforce, really, the kind of workman-like day that he had, complete back type day,” Leipold said. “When you really look at it, rushing, receiving, protecting, all those things, he really carried the workman load for us.
He continued: “I don't want to say we ever take him for granted, but he's mature beyond his years, and his consistency in which he can show on the field, which he showed last year, it's not really surprising because he has those type of abilities.”