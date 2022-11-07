In the offseason the coaching staff went to the portal to build depth at several positions. One area they emphasized was linebacker bringing in Craig Young, Lorezno McCaskill and Eriq Gilyard.

All of them have provided quality snaps with McCaskill and Gilyard coming on more of late. Leipold was asked about McCaskill's recent performances.

“I think Lorenzo's played pretty well for us the last three games,” Leipold said. “(He) played half the Oklahoma game, played a lot of the second half. He brings us some physicality and some experience and some confidence in a different way.”

McCaskill committed in the summer and did not show up until close to the beginning of fall camp. He is starting to settle in and seeing more playing time.

“He wasn't here for the summer and learning, and not just the defense, but really how we go about it,” Leipold said. “And there's times where a lot of those guys that came in maybe didn't play as much as they had hoped early. And he stayed with it. And we've had multiple talks about being patient in this because our expectation wasn't for him to walk in and know it all and be perfect either.”

Both McCaskill and Gilyard have provided a physical presence at linebacker, which is a different story than last year.

“Him and Eriq Gilyard both give us a little different flavor, so to speak with that second group of inside backers that have a lot of experience and some physicality, especially in the run game that really help us,” Leipold said. “And they're very valuable. A year ago, our depth wasn't where it needed to be there and we're mixing and matching and doing it. And now it's a lot different in what we're able to do. And I think that's another reason you're seeing this group play better.”