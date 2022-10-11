The Jayhawks will get one player back and it looks like the news is not as good at quarterback.

Lance Leipold started off his weekly press conference confirming Trevor Wilson is back with the team, but Jalon Daniels is doubtful heading into the Oklahoma game.

“Trevor is back with the team,” Leipold said. “He practiced the last two days and joining full squad activities. Jalon did not practice today, and I would probably put him in the doubtful area again, looking at it day to day, but hasn't done anything yet. And that's probably the extent I'll comment at this time.”

Leipold said Wilson is a player who stays in good shape, but they have not made a determination yet on his status for the Oklahoma game.

“I think initially, right now especially yesterday, obviously, has very fresh legs,” he said. “Trevor's always been one who's taking his training very seriously. It looks to be in very good shape, still have to probably get acclimated to everything. But, the biggest thing will be retention. And of course, things have been added and tweaked and as we've progressed through the offense. So, there's things there, and we'll see if he is part of this week's travel or not.”