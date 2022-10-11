Lance Leipold on Jalon Daniels, how his team has responded
The Jayhawks will get one player back and it looks like the news is not as good at quarterback.
Lance Leipold started off his weekly press conference confirming Trevor Wilson is back with the team, but Jalon Daniels is doubtful heading into the Oklahoma game.
“Trevor is back with the team,” Leipold said. “He practiced the last two days and joining full squad activities. Jalon did not practice today, and I would probably put him in the doubtful area again, looking at it day to day, but hasn't done anything yet. And that's probably the extent I'll comment at this time.”
Leipold said Wilson is a player who stays in good shape, but they have not made a determination yet on his status for the Oklahoma game.
“I think initially, right now especially yesterday, obviously, has very fresh legs,” he said. “Trevor's always been one who's taking his training very seriously. It looks to be in very good shape, still have to probably get acclimated to everything. But, the biggest thing will be retention. And of course, things have been added and tweaked and as we've progressed through the offense. So, there's things there, and we'll see if he is part of this week's travel or not.”
Oklahoma lost three in a row, but look athletic on film
Oklahoma has lost three straight games and coming off a loss to Texas where they were shutout, 49-0.
Although they have struggled to begin Big 12 play Leipold sees an athletic team after watching Oklahoma on film.
“They’re extremely athletic,” Leipold said. “Their offensive that has the ability to be very explosive. They're battling some injuries. Coach Venables, again, has a great reputation and success as a defensive coordinator and being highly multiple in and out of three and four man fronts gives you a bunch of different looks, does a lot again.
He continued: “Maybe it hasn't gone their way of late, but as we know from last year as well, the first year there's going to be times where you're going to have some bumps. And yet, that's too good of a staff, too good of a program and everything, and a roster that it's going to be a big test for us down there.”
The team has responded well after their first loss
This is the first week of preparation for KU coming off a loss. Leipold liked the way his team showed up for practice this week responding to the loss against TCU.
This will be the seventh game of the season without a bye week and players start feeling the bumps and bruises.
“I thought we responded well yesterday,” Leipold said. “It's a unique little schedule now where it's a fall break. There's not classes yesterday or today, and we wouldn't practice on grass, so a little bit change of routine and that's always, I don't want to say concerning, but it can be different when we alter schedules. But how they respond to it. We're getting at that point; we haven't had an open week yet. Guys are banged up. It's a little tougher on Monday and sometimes Tuesday to get the body where it was a few weeks back. But how do they handle it with body language, accepting what's on film.”