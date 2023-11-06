Head coach Lance Leipold gave injury updates during his press conference on Monday morning including the latest on Jalon Daniels. He also gave his thoughts on Texas Tech and the kicking game.

Jalon Daniels' Status

After Daniels did not make the trip to Ames, it made it five games since he had seen the field. As Kansas prepares for Texas Tech, there has been little update on his status. Leipold stated that he was "out watching practice today. So I don't have anything new right now." He also repeated that Daniels health can change daily. "I think I've said is there's good days and there's not good days," Leipold said. "And last week wasn't a great week. But you left in between there, though, that he went through warm ups and dressed for Oklahoma." Leipold also stated that there is disappointment in him not being able to play, and that he is still attending meetings. "Today [Daniels] was in my office at 6:30 in the morning, first guy in there," he said. "So it was for a meeting. So I kind of feel that there's days I feel really good and there's days I'm disappointed like he is. So that's probably where the best way to leave it."

Leipold said Jalon Daniels has good days and bad days

Back-ups stepping up in absence of starters

Mello Dotson left the Iowa State game early and is now listed underneath Kwinton Lassiter with an "or" on the depth chart. Dotson has a pick six in each of the last two weeks, and Leipold says his status is improving ahead of Texas Tech. "Mello's doing better, obviously," Leipold said. "Again, game status, I don't know. If you ask me today, anybody like that, that was out, they're probably still out, and hopefully we can progress. But he's doing a lot better than even anticipated." Lassiter came in and made seven tackles in relief of Dotson, which was tied for the leading tackler for the Jayhawks. The defense also was dealing with the absence of Tommy Dunn and Devin Phillips, to which Leipold was very complimentary of how Gage Keys played. "Gage Keys played his most football as a Jayhawk, probably his most football in one game, maybe in his college career.," Leipold said. "I thought he did well even though he had the penalty, which was close."

Leipold taking a closer look at the kicking game

Texas State transfer Seth Keller started the year fast as the place-kicker, and he did not miss a field goal until the game against UCF. Now in the last two games, he has missed both of his attempts that were over 40 yards. Leipold elected to bring on Owen Piepergerdes to take a kick from 50 yards, but that was no good as well. Leipold says that both of them are in contention to get some kicks in the future. "We're going to continue to use both," Leipold said. "I think Owen has earned some opportunities. I think there's things obviously with distance and leg strength on longer kicks. So we'll continue to look through that through the week to decide who will handle extra points and will we do a short and long field goal. I can see using both." With Piepergerdes being left-footed and Keller being right-footed, Leipold gave lots of credit to Grayden Addison, the punter in charge of holding. "The guy who's really done a nice job is Grayden Addison because he's holding for both guys and to switch," he said. "I think some of the times are probably more on myself than definitely Grayden is that when we've had a miscue there is asking them to maybe switch it up mid game." Leipold compared Keller's struggles to a hitting slump in baseball, but said that they are not the exact same. He ran into some injury trouble, but Leipold is confident that he can turn it around. "I don't want to say he's at that point, but he's battled a couple of things health wise," Leipold said. "Nothing major, but there's times we've had to reduce his work and do some things and sometimes you compensate. But he's a very mature young man and I know he continues to work hard and though we're all disappointed, we want to make sure we can clean that up."

Texas Tech at a glance