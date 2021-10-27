Lance Leipold on Jason Bean, WR's growth and more

Hitting the road this week for Stillwater, Kansas (1-6, 0-4 Big 12) will be coming off arguably its most competitive week yet. While the Jayhawks couldn’t hold on to finish the job against second ranked Oklahoma Sooners last week, the promising home showing was a spark of life for witnesses of the Lance Leipold era. The Sooners’ visit gives Kansas plenty to build on heading into Week 8. And Leipold knows there’s more work to be done with the group before they can re-enter the win column. “When we've been struggling and not playing well, it's been on all three phases,” Leipold said. “All three phases, especially in the first half, were part of all that success and all those things of course keep enforcing our beliefs for us to be the program we want to be.”

Leipold said his team's physicality is getting better

Jason Bean answered the challenge

Kansas’ offense had become stagnant before last week’s matchup. Despite a rough week 6 showing against Texas Tech, starting quarterback Jason Bean went 17-23 for 246 yards through the air against Oklahoma this past Saturday. Leipold is reassured by Bean’s performance and liked how he handled the adversity. “I think a week ago we sat in here and you’re asking if we’re contemplating a change, and he goes out and plays his best game yet,” he said. “We challenged him and he knew he needed to play better for us and himself.” Looking ahead, Bean will likely be the starter runs for the remainder of the season, unless an emergency arises. When asked about a timeline for his team, Leipold liked the sound of November. “We want it to be,” he said. “The timeline of being here and you’re always coaching for improvement and you’d want to be playing your best football late in the season. If you’re still dealing with the same bodies and you’re healthy, you want that to be the case.”

Confidence in the air with the receivers

Another Jayhawk making his way back onto the scene is Luke Grimm, who’s becoming a solid target for Jason Bean after tallying 50 receiving yards and a touchdown last Saturday against the Sooners. Grimm was started instead of Buffalo transfer Trevor Wilson last week. Leipold said he’d like to find a medium between the two receivers. “(Luke Grimm)’s had an excellent week of practice,” he said. “He’s been banged up a little bit. I think he and Trevor share most of that time. He continued: “A week ago we really split the reps a lot with the whole receiver group partially with the score. I’d like to see it a little more as we move forward just for having freshness. Trevor’s continued to work hard. I think (Trevor)’s been playing with a lot of confidence. We’ve got to find ways to balance all of that and get him back in the flow as well.” Senior Kwamie Lassiter II and redshirt freshman Lawrence Arnold have pulled a decent share of the receiving duties as well. The pair have been responsible for 570+ yards combined through the air. Leipold’s seeing some midseason chemistry building in the position group following the close loss to Oklahoma. “I think Lawrence Arnold’s a young man who continues to build on his confidence over the plays he’s made, but also reducing the number of assignment errors that he’s had. Kwamie (Lassiter II) had one of the best plays that will stick out in my mind, lowering his shoulder and going to get a first down on an important catch.” He continued: “All those guys are getting more comfortable in what we do,” he said. “That comes with confidence and repetition, that receiver corp continues to show that it’s got depth and has the ability to help us.”

Physicality is making a difference