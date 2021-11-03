Lance Leipold on KSU's Chris Klieman, Jason Bean and more

While Lance Leipold may not know Chris Klieman personally, to say he’s unaware of his presence in college football would be far from the truth.

Leipold’s gradually learned of Klieman through mutual friends and holds a strong opinion of Kansas State’s head football coach.

“I’ve known of Chris for a long time,” he said. “I wouldn’t say we know each other well. I have a lot of respect for him. Conor Riley (K-State’s OC) played for us in Omaha and started his career as a grad assistant. When I returned there, he worked closely with Scott Fuchs at North Dakota State. I think there's some parallels probably to how we progressed staff-wise.”

Saturday’s matchup with the Wildcats will be Leipold’s first contest with Klieman. Kansas State enters the game fresh off their second straight conference win: a 31-12 victory over TCU.

Leipold believes Klieman’s has a well-prepared squad and will give the Jayhawks a balanced test this weekend in Lawrence.

“I think he’s putting that program back in a position that it was under Coach Synder,” he said.

He continued: “Well-coached, physical football team. (K-State) continues to excel in special teams. They hit a bump and got themselves kind of back where they want to be. So it’s going to be a big challenge and an exciting one for us to play our in-state rival and get another opportunity to progress as a team, but also to measure ourselves and continue to grow.”