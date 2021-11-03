Lance Leipold on KSU's Chris Klieman, Jason Bean and more
While Lance Leipold may not know Chris Klieman personally, to say he’s unaware of his presence in college football would be far from the truth.
Leipold’s gradually learned of Klieman through mutual friends and holds a strong opinion of Kansas State’s head football coach.
“I’ve known of Chris for a long time,” he said. “I wouldn’t say we know each other well. I have a lot of respect for him. Conor Riley (K-State’s OC) played for us in Omaha and started his career as a grad assistant. When I returned there, he worked closely with Scott Fuchs at North Dakota State. I think there's some parallels probably to how we progressed staff-wise.”
Saturday’s matchup with the Wildcats will be Leipold’s first contest with Klieman. Kansas State enters the game fresh off their second straight conference win: a 31-12 victory over TCU.
Leipold believes Klieman’s has a well-prepared squad and will give the Jayhawks a balanced test this weekend in Lawrence.
“I think he’s putting that program back in a position that it was under Coach Synder,” he said.
He continued: “Well-coached, physical football team. (K-State) continues to excel in special teams. They hit a bump and got themselves kind of back where they want to be. So it’s going to be a big challenge and an exciting one for us to play our in-state rival and get another opportunity to progress as a team, but also to measure ourselves and continue to grow.”
Picking up the pieces
The Jayhawks didn’t find the same momentum against Oklahoma State as they did a week prior, and will arguably be facing some confidence issues heading into the Sunflower Showdown.
Looking to bounce back from the poor road showing, Leipold wants his group to build on the progress they’ve made and dig a little deeper this week against their in-state rivals.
“They’ve all had an opportunity to play at a rival game in high school,” he said. “Hopefully there’s a lot of things that go into extra motivation and energy and enthusiasm about the opportunity. But, as we continue to build our program, we want to make sure that we’re staying focused on the things that we need to, and that’s our daily preparation. There’s a lot that can be gained for a program like ours as we work to build this by playing well on Saturday.”
Getting Jason Bean in a rhythm
Oklahoma State strongly challenged the Jayhawks offense in Week 8. KU struggled to move the chains behind starting quarterback Jason Bean (3-10, 10 yards, 2 INT) in Stillwater last week.
Approaching another week with Bean in the driver’s seat, Leipold says Bean needs to set the right tone early to get this offense rolling. He shared some thoughts on sitting Bean out last week during the second half.
“Getting (Jason) off to a good start is important for him,” he said. “As I talked to him on the sideline about getting his composure back and doing those things, we just made the decision to give him a chance to kind of sit back a little, maybe sooner than we wanted to, but to give an opportunity to maybe learn and progress in a different way.”
Updates on cornerbacks
Leipold shared some injury reports on super-senior corner Jeremy Webb. Webb last appeared against Oklahoma and missed action in Stillwater on a game-time decision.
“Jeremy’s kind of been day-to-day and we hope to have him available,” he said. “He did not practice today, we went through warmups and some days are better than others for him right now.”
Redshirt freshman Jacobee Bryant has a more clear timetable. Leipold said steady progress is being made towards his return.
“He actually practiced today, did a little bit yesterday,” he said. “We’ll see, don’t (have any) reports on what his full availability is, but it’s definitely moving in the right direction.”