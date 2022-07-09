Lance Leipold on local recruiting, NCAA rule changes will help
Lance Leipold is on the record he would like to build his program with local football players as much as he can. Over the last year Kansas offered more players in Kansas and Missouri than any other...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news