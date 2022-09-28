In the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday, Kansas was listed as the next-closest team eligible for the 25th spot, held by in-state rival Kansas State after the Wildcats defeated Oklahoma in Norman, 41-34, on Saturday.

The Jayhawks - who received 125 votes in the latest poll - missed the AP Top 25 in Week 5 after besting Duke, 35-27, at home on Saturday. Kansas (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) previously received poll attention after defeating Houston on the road and that attention was mirrored in the latest voting period.

But for Kansas coach Lance Leipold, national attention is as natural as the wind.

“National recognition, as a whole, is something that we strive for but we don’t control,” Leipold said on Tuesday. “So, let’s go back to what we can control. If you spend a lot of time worrying if you should or shouldn’t be (ranked), you probably won’t be very long, anyways.”

When asked about taking the next step(s) with the program after a 4-0 start, Leipold said he’s satisfied with the balance of the team’s found but is still looking to clean up smaller errors that have opened the door for larger mistakes.

“I think we’ve got to improve in special teams,” Leipold said. “Making sure we’re winning that. We’ve done small important things, whether it be onside game and recovery, things like that, but I want to find a way for us to take another step there to help us win a football game.”

Kansas hosts Iowa State this weekend on homecoming weekend, a true test of depth to open the regular conference schedule. The Cyclones come to Lawrence fresh off a 31-24 road defeat against Baylor - a matchup that saw Iowa State rack up 350 total yards offensively.

Leipold admires the job Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has done in Aimes and highlighted his consistency in expectations up north.

“Matt does an outstanding job,” Leipold said. “I’ve said before, that’s a program, in many ways, that we look to be like. I don’t mean that at all as a negative. It’s a high compliment to (Campbell) and his staff.”