Lance Leipold on new contract, facility upgrades, much more
Lance Leipold did a postseason wrap-up with Brian Hanni to go over the season, looking ahead to the bowl game, his new contract and several other topics.
This offseason already feels like a win because we get to keep you and Kelly and Landon around here for another few years all the way through 2029, perhaps. Tell me why the time was right to reaffirm your commitment to Kansas football and why this feels like home, not just for the present, but for the extended future.
Well, like we said, we've been extremely happy here from the start. That was never in question. And in fact, leaving here wasn't even a big part of the equation at all. It was more about making sure as we were moving forward into the next chapters. And I've always talked about alignment, and alignment with athletic director, Travis Goff, Chancellor Girod, and it's been outstanding.
But as we know, to do some of the things that we need to do, it's going to take many to be on board and we wanted to make sure that the alignment and timeliness to make sure that we could do it not just somewhere down the road. But some of these things could be implemented and we are going to be not built for something short, but for a consistent long haul.
What has you most excited about some of those plans when we talk about facilities upgrades, stadium upgrades, and the fact that you get to put your thumbprints on that?
That was a big thing. I think part of the thing when you look at jobs and you look at opportunities, that was one of the things that attracted me to this place, was the opportunity to build something that hasn't really been done in a long time and hasn't really sustained itself over time. And I think that's something we've taken pride in as a staff, was not just winning at Whitewater, winning at a high level over multiple years, being bowl eligible for four consecutive years at Buffalo, winning the most games in the Mid-American conference over four years.
Those are the type of consistencies that we were proud of, and that's what we want to do here. Then you add the facilities component and things that I enjoy watching get better and being able to have input on those. I think at this stage of my career it is something that's truly exciting, and, again, it fits how we do things. All those things stacked on one another, even made this a better opportunity than the day I walked in.
We talk about facilities, we talk about recruiting, the engagement of the fans, what's most important in sustaining what we have rolling right now and doing what you did at Buffalo with the four straight Bowl eligibility seasons.
I don't know if there's one thing, there's so many. Internally, of course, it's the development and retention of players. To be able to continue to recruit at a high level or higher level than before. Okay, what does that take? Well, it takes investment. Those are some of the things that we are able to get accomplished with this contract.
It is talking about up upgrading facilities. The NIL component is going to be important in college football, today in college athletics. It's retention of staff and while some staffs have to replace coaches and do things, if you retain your staff, then they're always working to get better instead of trying to get someone caught up on how we do things.
There's so many things that I've seen a difference when you are able to keep people around for multiple years. Our strength and conditioning program and Matt Gildersleeve and his staff, that is so important because really right after that Bowl game, for the next eight months, he spends the most time with our guys.
There are so many things to be proud of. Is there one thing that stands out the most?
Well, there's so many things we're proud of. I think just overall the work ethic of our young men and the buy-in that they've had and the progress and belief that they've established in one another and really in the program in and of itself. To see us be able to go on to overcome deficits where, upon our arrival and early on, that was tough. We just didn't have that type of confidence to do those things. To see it happen is something I'll always remember.
Do you have a favorite moment in the regular season? Maybe the best is still yet to come, but if you had to pick one, what would it be?
There's so many. I think of all the victories, they all were important. Even the opener at Tennessee Tech not knowing exactly how we're going to come out of the gate, what the opponent was like, to have a convincing win to start the season. The two road wins back-to-back from there. We found out Duke is a good football team. Then again, the quality defense of Iowa State and to be able to kind of keep putting those together, I think that run of itself I thought will I think be special as a moment of building this program.