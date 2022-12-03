Lance Leipold did a postseason wrap-up with Brian Hanni to go over the season, looking ahead to the bowl game, his new contract and several other topics.

This offseason already feels like a win because we get to keep you and Kelly and Landon around here for another few years all the way through 2029, perhaps. Tell me why the time was right to reaffirm your commitment to Kansas football and why this feels like home, not just for the present, but for the extended future.

Well, like we said, we've been extremely happy here from the start. That was never in question. And in fact, leaving here wasn't even a big part of the equation at all. It was more about making sure as we were moving forward into the next chapters. And I've always talked about alignment, and alignment with athletic director, Travis Goff, Chancellor Girod, and it's been outstanding.

But as we know, to do some of the things that we need to do, it's going to take many to be on board and we wanted to make sure that the alignment and timeliness to make sure that we could do it not just somewhere down the road. But some of these things could be implemented and we are going to be not built for something short, but for a consistent long haul.





What has you most excited about some of those plans when we talk about facilities upgrades, stadium upgrades, and the fact that you get to put your thumbprints on that?

That was a big thing. I think part of the thing when you look at jobs and you look at opportunities, that was one of the things that attracted me to this place, was the opportunity to build something that hasn't really been done in a long time and hasn't really sustained itself over time. And I think that's something we've taken pride in as a staff, was not just winning at Whitewater, winning at a high level over multiple years, being bowl eligible for four consecutive years at Buffalo, winning the most games in the Mid-American conference over four years.

Those are the type of consistencies that we were proud of, and that's what we want to do here. Then you add the facilities component and things that I enjoy watching get better and being able to have input on those. I think at this stage of my career it is something that's truly exciting, and, again, it fits how we do things. All those things stacked on one another, even made this a better opportunity than the day I walked in.