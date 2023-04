Lance Leipold was a special guest on the NFL Network after appearing on stage at the draft last night.

Leipold gave his thoughts on the Big 12 players taken in the first round and talked about Lonnie Phelps and Earl Bostick who are on the draft list.

Leipold was asked about the success the Jayhawks program showed last season and went in-depth about his team. See everything Leipold had to say in his his interview on the NFL Network.

READ: Lance Leipold appears on the NFL Network