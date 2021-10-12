Lance Leipold on penalties, improving OL, facing Texas Tech

When it comes to turning a program around there are several aspects involved whether it is changing the culture, discipline, player develop among other things. It might look like a small statistic but Lance Leipold, the staff, and players can point to penalties as part of the growing process. The Jayhawks rank in the national top five and top 10 in every statistic when it comes to committing the fewest penalties. That is always a sign coaches point to when it comes to learning how to limit mistakes. “I think I've stated where maybe our opponents have talked about that, what they see,” Leipold said. “That part of things I've been satisfied, and see us that way, and I look at a lot of those things within discipline in our daily activity, in our program. On game day, and what we're doing, and hopefully executing, that has probably been one of the positives.”

Leipold like the way the offensive line has improved in pass blocking (AP)

Big improvements in pass blocking

Another statistic that will make Leipold, Andy Kotelnicki, and Scott Fuchs happy is the performance of the offensive line in pass protection. Against Coastal Carolina the offensive line gave up six sacks. Since then, they have only surrendered one sack over their last three games. Leipold said part of that is comes with being more comfortable with each other and the system. “I think we've been playing better upfront,” he said. “I think both our tackles have improved immensely. They feel more comfortable. I think I talked a little bit about Earl Bostick last week, and that I just notice a difference in his daily approach to things, and his comfort level with Coach Fuchs” He continued to talk about the players who have taken steps in the right direction. “A young player like Bryce Cabeldue continues to get better each and every week,” Leipold said. “Michael Ford, as a red shirt freshman, hadn't played in a college game until he got here.” Leipold said something he caught himself doing is “lumping” players together and he admitted making sure he does not do that. “One guy has been here for six months, and the other has been here almost for six years,” Leipold said. He continued: “And the same thing I think goes with that group of guys that came from Buffalo is that Michael Ford is not Mike Novitsky as far as reps and opportunities, especially during a COVID year in which he redshirted. He keeps getting better, and of course, even Malik is somebody that's gone through a lot of different systems. “To see them get better, I think Andy, and the offensive staff have done a good job of continually finding ways to get rid of the ball quickly and do things so holistically. I think that that group continues to get better, but we need it to equate to more points on the board, as well.”

