Lance Leipold on scrimmage notes, Scott Fuchs and more

Nearly two weeks into fall camp, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold is inching his program closer to its home opener on Sep. 2 vs. Tennessee Tech. A camp affected by injuries and illnesses has challenged the Leipold staff in day-to-day operation but doesn’t appear to have halted the first draft of KU’s depth chart. Quarterback Jason Bean (illness) and tight end Jared Casey (hamstring) both returned to practice Friday, but all three – Ky Thomas (RB), Lonnie Phelps (DE), Marvin Grant (S), and Eddie Wilson (DL) were absent due to either minor injuries or illness. Leipold acknowledged earlier in the week that an illness had been making its way through the locker room. He said Friday that it’s not currently affecting his bottom line. “We have things running through the program, unfortunately,” Leipold said. “Lonnie (Phelps) was in the building today, he got sent home. If you're throwing up and you want to go practice and the trainer sends you home, what do you do, okay? I don't question any of that. In fact, it's the other. We need to be smart on things like that. So, (I’m) not concerned at this point. If we are getting in a game week, I'd be concerned but, other than that, that's all it is.” With Bean being one of the first dinged players making their way back to camp, Leipold said he’s seen the best yet out of the redshirt senior. “He’s had some of his best practices,” Leipold said of Bean. “His best practices as a Jayhawk have been in August. I’m really proud of how he’s gone about it. I think he’s more confident. He’s not letting this topic affect how he goes about it, and that’s what we need in our program across the board.”

Flags raising eyebrows in early scrimmages

Leipold wants to see penalties cut back after the first scrimmage

KU held some of its very first camp scrimmages this week, and one specific area alarmed Leipold – penalties. The Jayhawks were one of the least penalized schools in FBS play last season and that commitment to clean football has been a part of Leipold’s blueprint since his hire last April. “We had too many penalties on both sides of the ball,” Leipold said. “We had eight on each side. That’s too many, so we’ve got to clean a lot of things up and that’s one of the areas as well, but they’re willing and working hard at it.” Working with NCAA officials during camp, Leipold’s instructed the officiating to be sharp. “I tell them to call it close early to make sure that we have attention to detail on the little things,” Leipold said. I don’t know if that had anything to do with it, but you’re going to see some things with pass interference. “The ones that are concerning when you’re challenging, of course, is when we have alignment issues. We had a touchdown called back because we didn’t have enough men on the line of scrimmage. And, honestly, the guy who caught it and ran for a touchdown was the guy that needed to be on the line.”

Armaj Reed-Adams standing out early

Redshirt sophomore Armaj Reed-Adams is one returning offensive lineman who welcomed a positive transformation throughout this offseason. Active at camp, Reed-Adams is getting additional looks from Leipold and company. Reed-Adams appeared in three games last season with the Jayhawks before sustaining an ankle injury that cut down his exposure. “(Reed-Adams) is a highly talented guy for his size,” Leipold said. “He’s extremely athletic. He likes to be physical. I just think, as a younger player, you still want to see him continue to mature through the process of what it takes to be a Power Five offensive lineman.” Leipold sees a spot for Reed-Adams within his core offensive line, but it appears he’ll be taking lighter reps off the bat, for now. “He has a great upside and a bright future,” Leipold said. “… He brings energy to our offense and our football team. And I just want to see him kind of solidify himself as one of those five guys.”

Placing trust in OL coach Scott Fuchs