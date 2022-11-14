Saturday will mark the last home game for several players. At his press conference on Monday Lance Leipold was asked specifically about players like Sam Burt and Earl Bostick, who have played for multiple coaches in their KU career.

They were a big part of helping lay the foundation when Leipold took the job last year.

“I'll forever be grateful for them, for their efforts, their work, their attitude,” Leipold said. “You're mentioning outstanding young men who have been through a lot, we say that often in these. To watch their consistent approach, and demeanor, and attitude, and leadership, and then their belief in where this program is heading as we went through last season to want to stay and be part of it.”

Leipold announced the following players plan to go through Senior Day on Saturday:

Jelani Arnold, Earl Bostick, Sam Burt, Zion DeBose, Malcolm Lee, Caleb Sampson, Eddie Wilson, Lorenzo McCaskill, Monte' McGary, Matt Copeland, and Spencer Roe.

“Earl may go down in a game, but he's always finding a way to get back in the game, and that's the way he's been, and I really appreciate that,” Leipold said. “And Sam, there's a young man who's married, and to delay the next chapter to play one more year says a lot about him and his loyalty to this football program and university.

“Caleb Sampson, all those guys, had a lot of thoughts to process and to stick around, and Malcolm Lee. A lot of things there that some of those guys have been here a while, or before our arrival, it says a lot.”

Leipold was asked about the possibility of Kenny Logan playing his last game and the Jayhawks head coach is hoping to see him back for another season.

“I hope it's not Kenny's last game here in this stadium for us,” he said. “Kenny knows how we feel about him and his great contributions to this program, but again, that's not how I'm approaching it that way and hope he's not either.”

At this time next year, he hopes to be talking about Logan taking part in senior day activities.

“Kenny Logan's done a lot for this program for a long time, a lot during the transition, he's played extremely well,” Leipold said. “And like I say, I hope I'll give you a longer answer next year when you ask about him.”