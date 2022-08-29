Lance Leipold on suspensions, first depth chart, Baynes eligible
Lance Leipold held his first press conference of the regular season and talked about several topics. Here is the first notebook as Leipold talked about the suspensions, the depth chart and his thoughts on the offensive line.
Opening statement:
Obviously it's game week, and we're excited to get that thing going. Probably just to follow up briefly on last week's off-field incident, just follow up on the releases that were sent. First of all, I'll just say Trevor Wilson will be suspended indefinitely until there's further progress in what's happening there. Charges were dropped against Tanaka Scott. He returned to practice today and he will be suspended for the first game.
Just real quickly, definitely disappointed that those young men put themselves in that situation, but equally disappointed in myself. As a head coach, it's my responsibility and you put out messages and to put it on young men to make great decisions wherever it may be and wherever that takes place. So, obviously I haven't done enough in my role to prevent those situations, and I'll continue to work to be better.
It's game week. Something that I told the team the other day is, you think back to last January, it's really January when you return after the semester, and everybody's excited. They put all those long hours in all the time in the weight room, all the things we ask, and then you start here first of August, and you battle the heat and all the other things you got to go through, the long days, all the preparation. And we only get 12 of these. There's other sports, you get 40, 60 other opportunities, play 20 minutes later, or something like that. We get 12 of these, and we have to make sure we make the most of them. And so, we were off yesterday and practiced Saturday. We're in full pads today and pleased as we started the really in-depth prep.
Tennessee Tech, any time we look at last year's opener as a battle. Anytime you play an FCS school, sometimes not as much knowledge of them, they have a new coordinator on offense, a program that continues to build, been steady throughout. So, you never know exactly what you're going to see.
You could see it all the way through these zero-week games that a lot of different things can happen in college football. So being sound in all three phases will be very important, and important for us to get off to a good start. Excited to be playing at home, of course, as well, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, encouraging a great crowd to come out. I know last year in our opener in the fourth quarter our student section and fans were definitely a factor in that in creating energy, and we hope we get that from the opening kick. I'll open it for questions.
Wide receiver depth chart shaken up, but others will get an opportunity
Leipold said missing Scott and Wilson in week one will shake-up the receiver room. That will also give another player a chance to step up and show what they can do.
“One of my closest friends in life and was a former coach told me once is that you control what you can, first of all, and when there's suspensions, you have to put them in the same category as injuries,” Leipold said. “They're not controlling it. Somebody else is going to get an opportunity to play, solidify themselves, make a mark and all that. So holistically, as we've talked in here many times, our offensive versatility will have to play its point as well, but I'm very confident in the group that we have there.”
One player he mentioned having a good camp was Kevin Terry, who transferred from Texas Tech.
“Guys like Steven McBride have been out a little bit,” Leipold said. “Kevin Terry's had a very good camp. Quentin Skinner’s has put himself in a great position. We've talked about Luke Grimm. Lawrence Arnold has proven himself in games. There's going to be guys that are going to be there, but they were going to be in the rotation anyway. And the guys that aren't right now, we have to move on from and get ourselves ready to go.”
Kobe Baynes eligible for first game, thoughts on the offensive line
One of the big topics during fall camp was developing the offensive and finding a solid group who could be back-ups on the two deep.
The coaching staff got good news on Monday from the NCAA that Louisville transfer Kobe Baynes would be eligible to play. He filed a waiver after entering the transfer portal.
“He’s another big body that could play guard and tackle,” Leipold said. “Again, as we've talked about that depth and experience and James Livingston is a true freshman that's in the two-deep. We have Joey Baker as well. But I think it's pretty uncommon that in the Big 12 conference you're going to take true freshmen and expect them without throwing them to the fire, and this gives us a chance to continue to develop and work with other guys, give us one more body.
"I think he should bring another sense of physicality to us, but we also know it was late, but he did get the waiver cleared to be eligible and he is eligible to play in games.”
Baynes will help with the depth they have been trying to build over the last month. They have played several offensive linemen at different positions to and cross-training them in case they need to shift during a game.
“I feel it's progressing,” he said. “I'm probably one that's very impatient in many ways and want everything to look a certain way at a certain time. Does that mean I like where our pieces are coming together? We have guys now that have been cross trained in multiple spots, and do we have 10 yet? I don't know, but hopefully as we progress, I think some of the newcomers that are there are learning our system and playing well.”
When the depth chart was released Armaj Reed-Adams and Dominick Puni appear to be locked in a tight race at left guard. Reed-Adams has been in the program and Puni arrived this summer from Central Missouri State.
There was an “OR” listing next to their names on the depth chart. Reed-Adams has missed time in camp and that is factoring in the competition.
“It'll be battle all the way across,” Leipold said. “Some of that, the battle is health. Sometimes the battle is splitting and guys are going to get opportunities to play. Got a lot of “ORs” on that two-deep, more than we ever have before, because a lot of guys deserve to be on that and they're going to get opportunities to play. Sometimes an “OR” is a matter that you don't know if you have one, and so you're going to try to split it. I like where our “ORs” are on the depth chart right now, meaning we have guys that are going to be capable and give us depth and quality production.”