Lance Leipold held his first press conference of the regular season and talked about several topics. Here is the first notebook as Leipold talked about the suspensions, the depth chart and his thoughts on the offensive line.

Opening statement:

Obviously it's game week, and we're excited to get that thing going. Probably just to follow up briefly on last week's off-field incident, just follow up on the releases that were sent. First of all, I'll just say Trevor Wilson will be suspended indefinitely until there's further progress in what's happening there. Charges were dropped against Tanaka Scott. He returned to practice today and he will be suspended for the first game. Just real quickly, definitely disappointed that those young men put themselves in that situation, but equally disappointed in myself. As a head coach, it's my responsibility and you put out messages and to put it on young men to make great decisions wherever it may be and wherever that takes place. So, obviously I haven't done enough in my role to prevent those situations, and I'll continue to work to be better. It's game week. Something that I told the team the other day is, you think back to last January, it's really January when you return after the semester, and everybody's excited. They put all those long hours in all the time in the weight room, all the things we ask, and then you start here first of August, and you battle the heat and all the other things you got to go through, the long days, all the preparation. And we only get 12 of these. There's other sports, you get 40, 60 other opportunities, play 20 minutes later, or something like that. We get 12 of these, and we have to make sure we make the most of them. And so, we were off yesterday and practiced Saturday. We're in full pads today and pleased as we started the really in-depth prep. Tennessee Tech, any time we look at last year's opener as a battle. Anytime you play an FCS school, sometimes not as much knowledge of them, they have a new coordinator on offense, a program that continues to build, been steady throughout. So, you never know exactly what you're going to see. You could see it all the way through these zero-week games that a lot of different things can happen in college football. So being sound in all three phases will be very important, and important for us to get off to a good start. Excited to be playing at home, of course, as well, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, encouraging a great crowd to come out. I know last year in our opener in the fourth quarter our student section and fans were definitely a factor in that in creating energy, and we hope we get that from the opening kick. I'll open it for questions.

Leipold said with wide receivers not playing, others will get an opportunity

Leipold said missing Scott and Wilson in week one will shake-up the receiver room. That will also give another player a chance to step up and show what they can do. “One of my closest friends in life and was a former coach told me once is that you control what you can, first of all, and when there's suspensions, you have to put them in the same category as injuries,” Leipold said. “They're not controlling it. Somebody else is going to get an opportunity to play, solidify themselves, make a mark and all that. So holistically, as we've talked in here many times, our offensive versatility will have to play its point as well, but I'm very confident in the group that we have there.” One player he mentioned having a good camp was Kevin Terry, who transferred from Texas Tech. “Guys like Steven McBride have been out a little bit,” Leipold said. “Kevin Terry's had a very good camp. Quentin Skinner’s has put himself in a great position. We've talked about Luke Grimm. Lawrence Arnold has proven himself in games. There's going to be guys that are going to be there, but they were going to be in the rotation anyway. And the guys that aren't right now, we have to move on from and get ourselves ready to go.”

Kobe Baynes eligible for first game, thoughts on the offensive line