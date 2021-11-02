Lance Leipold on walk-on program, recruiting locally, Mike Novitsky

They Jayhawks do not have to go very far from home to showcase one of their most marketable players in Devin Neal. Neal is from Lawrence High and leads the team in rushing during his true freshman season. He can help sell to recruits and show local players can succeed at Kansas. “Devin had options,” Leipold said. “Everyone has their own reasons for what they do, but I think he's got the right frame of mind about this football program, our university, this community, a lot of things that he can talk to about experiences from in so many different ways.” Leipold and his staff have been active recruiting players in the area as well as junior college players in the state. With the Kansas State game up next, he has said many times they want more players from the state. “Again, the desire that, we've talked about, this game and rivalries and things like that is one thing that's apparent is, we need more players from the state of Kansas on this roster,” Leipold said.

Over the last two home games the Kansas coaches have hosted close to 200 prospects on campus. It is obvious not all will earn a scholarship, but some can develop into walk-on potentials. That is another area Leipold, and his staff are focusing on. “We haven't done enough of that here,” he said. “I don't know why. I'm not worried about why, but we have talked about it, of doing a better job with that. We don't want it just to be lip service. We want to make sure that our local coaches and all the way to the western border, understand that we want to try to make that work and give young men an opportunity.” When Leipold was at Buffalo they had a strong walk-on program, and his plan is to build that at Kansas. “Every program needs walk-ons, not just to be practice players, but to create depth and competition and hopefully have that opportunity,” he said. “I wish I had the number, at our last school, how many walk-ons we did put on scholarship and played significant amount of football.” To build the walk-on numbers he wants to do it with players who are close to home. “Within a short radius of here as well, if they cross the state lines, that those are the places we'd like to start our walk-on program,” he said. “Hopefully that improves here in a short period of time.”

Novitsky recognized by Rimington List and PFF

On Tuesday morning the Rimington Trophy Twitter account used the Pro Football Focus stats to show that Mike Novitsky has not allowed a sack in over 200 attempts and has yet to commit a penalty. Before Leipold held his weekly press conference he received the graphic from Dave Rimington. The two were on staff together at Wisconsin. “Mike's work, even though where we're at record wise and things like that, sometimes you're pretty much an unknown person anonymous in the trenches,” Leipold said. Leipold continued: “Then, if you're playing on a team that's record isn't what others may have at the moment, for him to still be recognized through that, it says a lot about Mike. He's still the same positive young man that he was, when he stepped on the field in August, and he continues to work and grow.”