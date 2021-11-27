Lance Leipold on WVU game, Jalon Daniels and program's future

“Percentage-wise, we had some flashes,” Leipold said. “Gavin Potter’s play (pick-6) was a huge momentum shift for us. We did not get enough stops when we needed to and we didn’t convert enough big plays when opportunities came.”

Kansas was unable to find enough offensive traction to keep the score close enough in the second half. Leipold said the windows to turn the tide were there.

Lance Leipold capped off his first season with Kansas at 2-10 Saturday night, falling short to West Virginia 34-28 on Senior Day. His first season in Lawrence comes to a close after three-straight competitive performances from the Jayhawks to end the month of November.

Scoring late on a diving touchdown from Jalon Daniels with less than 2:00 to play, the Jayhawks had one last shot to regain possession and score after recovering from a red zone interception just one offensive drive ago.

“We tried to read it,” Leipold said. “They had people lined up all the way across. You’re trying to punch it into some green grass and have it bounce around. Your guys that are covering are going to spring past the front line and be able to recover it. Based on their alignment, we were trying to punch it that way.”

Handing Daniels his third-straight start after previously redshirting, Leipold was satisfied with the effort from his second-year quarterback and his strong finish to the evening.

“(He’s) a gritty performer,” Leipold said. “You can knock him down and he just keeps battling. I wish he could’ve had a couple of throws back but he kept battling and making plays to the very end. And probably a very appropriate touchdown for him, just the way he strains and just the grittiness that he goes about it. That can be contagious for an offense and for a football team.”

Leipold also credited his entire program for sticking with him through the pivotal first season and aiding him through the transition.

“Upon arrival here, it was said to me about games being over very quickly,” Leipold said. “Possible question of effort level, sticking together, things like that. But I never questioned our effort level in games and watched the resiliency of this team continuing to compete to the very end here tonight.”

Proud of his group’s drive, Leipold’s looking forward to the upcoming offseason and getting back to the drawing board after arriving a little over 7 months ago.

“I think consistently people have seen that we’ve improved as a football program,” Leipold said.

“That said, we have a lot to work on yet,” he added. “We’ll continue to do everything we can to make ourselves a better football team. I think obviously through the course of time, you didn’t get a chance to really evaluate your needs. I think I’ve kind of come to light of areas that we have to get better and we’ll work on addressing that in many different ways.”