Head coach Lance Leipold was pleased with his team’s ability to bounce back from their 40-14 loss against Texas last week. The Jayhawks dominated in the run game with 399 yards on the ground, played mostly penalty free football and saw success in the special teams.

It did not seem to matter who carried the ball for the Jayhawks. Whether it was Devin Neal, Daniel Hishaw or Dylan McDuffie, there was always a hole to run through. The performance came on a day where legendary Kansas running back Tony Sands was inducted into the ring of honor at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

“Tony was in the locker room and one of the first things I asked Tony was what he thought of our rushing performance,” Leipold said. “So Tony gave us a thumbs up.”

The Jayhawks only passed 12 times on the day, and it was clear that they wanted to establish the run. Throughout the week in practice the offensive line was banged up, but came through in the biggest way once game time came.

“Mike Novitsky is limited most of the week and Bryce Cabeldue missed practice on Tuesday ill,” Leipold said. “The two guards have been banged up. So again, you kind of keep working and there they are with that type of performance.”

The Kansas receivers were also told that today would not be a pass heavy day for the team, and Leipold was complimentary of the way they stepped into their role as run blockers.

“I mentioned the receivers, but our tight ends and the three guys that are rotating there did the job, it's really a collective effort there and really proud of them,” Leipold said.



