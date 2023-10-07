Lance Leipold pleased with all phases in win over UCF
Head coach Lance Leipold was pleased with his team’s ability to bounce back from their 40-14 loss against Texas last week. The Jayhawks dominated in the run game with 399 yards on the ground, played mostly penalty free football and saw success in the special teams.
Jayhawks run wild on the ground
It did not seem to matter who carried the ball for the Jayhawks. Whether it was Devin Neal, Daniel Hishaw or Dylan McDuffie, there was always a hole to run through. The performance came on a day where legendary Kansas running back Tony Sands was inducted into the ring of honor at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
“Tony was in the locker room and one of the first things I asked Tony was what he thought of our rushing performance,” Leipold said. “So Tony gave us a thumbs up.”
The Jayhawks only passed 12 times on the day, and it was clear that they wanted to establish the run. Throughout the week in practice the offensive line was banged up, but came through in the biggest way once game time came.
“Mike Novitsky is limited most of the week and Bryce Cabeldue missed practice on Tuesday ill,” Leipold said. “The two guards have been banged up. So again, you kind of keep working and there they are with that type of performance.”
The Kansas receivers were also told that today would not be a pass heavy day for the team, and Leipold was complimentary of the way they stepped into their role as run blockers.
“I mentioned the receivers, but our tight ends and the three guys that are rotating there did the job, it's really a collective effort there and really proud of them,” Leipold said.
Jayhawks limit penalties
The Jayhawks had committed 24 penalties on the season coming into the game against UCF. Kansas turned it around today, committing only two penalties for 20 total yards.
“We did clean it up and that's great to see,” Leipold said. “And again, when you keep yourself in good downing distance and you're not doing that.”
The Kansas offense only was behind the original line of scrimmage on one occasion during the first half, which was when Bean tried to extend the play and took a big sack. That drive ended with the only punt of the game for Kansas.
The Jayhawks also kept UCF behind the sticks a couple of times. The Knights committed eight penalties for 40 yards. Leipold was happy to win that battle.
“On the flip side, I think they had a few and they made it a little more difficult on drives and it was tough to sustain, so it went to our advantage,” Leipold said.
Special teams shines led by Trevor Wilson
Trevor Wilson’s 82-yard punt return for a touchdown pretty well sealed the fate of the game. The score gave Kansas all of the momentum going into the locker room as it put Kansas up 24-0.
“I'd have to think in my 17 years as a head coach, if I've had a punt return (for TD), to be honest,” Leipold said. "And so it's pretty big play. I was kind of, from my angle, I was like, he's not fair catching this, but he made a lot happen.”
The risk paid off for Wilson, who scored the first special teams touchdown since the addition of Sean Snyder joined the Kansas football coaching staff.
The Jayhawks almost added a second one when Kenny Logan found a seam during a kickoff return, but was tripped by his own teammate, Cole Petrus. Leipold recognized that Petrus was just trying to help the team.
“And it's really bad because Cole Petrus is blocking and he's trying to get up and get back into play and help, and then Kenny's trying to hurdle him and we stumble there,” Leipold said. “But again, big day in special teams.”
The kickoff unit also had a great day as Tabor Allen booted eight touchdowns on eight kickoffs, ensuring UCF’s starting position to be at the 25-yard line every time.
“Tabor Allen does a great job to have all those touchbacks was big, and it was great.” Leipold said.