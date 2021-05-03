JayhawkSlant - Lance Leipold ready to meet with players, build culture

He has taken some of those traits he learned and used them in coaching. When you talk to people who have followed Leipold’s career the word that gets mentioned the most is “culture.”

“And I think he's given me a great foundation in life, in morals and values and integrity, and humbleness along the way. And make sure that no matter what your responsibility, you don't forget it's all about the team. And be a good teammate along the way.”

“I’m probably pretty boring away from everything to be quite honest,” Leipold said. “I'm glad you asked that question. My father passed away this past February, and he'd be pretty proud today. He was a high school basketball coach, an athletic director, guidance counselor, and assistant principal. He took one job in one school district and he stayed for over 35 years.

He was asked what he is like away from the football field.

Leipold was labeled one of the hottest coaching candidates in the country and will hold his first press conference today. He did an interview during the spring football game where he talked about learning about athletics from his father.

After winning six national titles at the Division III level and taking Buffalo to new heights he is getting his chance to show what he can do in the Power Five ranks.

Lance Leipold is known as the coach who can turn around football programs and keep the success going on a consistent level.

At Wisconsin-Whitewater and Buffalo he was able to change the culture and instill a winning attitude. There is not a special formula for changing culture, but something that comes over time.

“People ask that, and I still think it goes to daily improvement,” Leipold said. “You can't spend time looking too far down the road or spend time looking in the rear-view mirror and patting yourself on the back about what you've accomplished.

“Everyone's trying to get better. And if you stay in the moment and challenge yourself for improvement, I think those are things that people that have worked with me have done a great job of also emphasizing, and our players have embraced that.”

The culture-building will start once his staff is in place and he can he get can get to know the players better. He is trying to get through things as efficient as he can in the beginning and meeting with the players will happen soon.

“Giving everyone the one-on-one time that they deserve and try to start getting to know people, and build relationships,” Leipold said. “It's been tough on them and they're looking for where their direction's going to be and who they're going to be around. And we're going to try to get there as soon as we can.”

Leipold wants to get to know the players on more personal level outside the game of football. When he got started in coaching, he never liked calling a player by their number. He wants to build trust with his players.

“For me, it's just a ground breaker, just break the ice with them a little bit, let them get a chance to ask a few questions,” he said. “I want to hear a little bit about their background. It's tough to meet a hundred people immediately.

“Way back from my graduate assistant days, I was always one that didn't like when we call a guy by his jersey number. You've got to learn their names and find out a little bit about them. And trust and relationships are so important today. And that's really what it's about. It's to find out a little bit about them and see what they've gone through.”