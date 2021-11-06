Lance Leipold recaps introduction to Sunflower Showdown

The early quarterback transition stalled the Jayhawks’ offense throughout the first half, as Bean would be replaced in the second quarter by current redshirt sophomore Jalon Daniels.

“I thought we had a little rhythm going there,” he said. “Then Torry Locklin got hurt, and then Jason (Bean) was shaken up, and then Miles was hurt. I think those injuries and having them carted off the field took a little bit of wind out of us. I don’t want to take anything away from Coach Klieman, but we lost a bit of our intensity.”

KSU opened the scoring behind quick bursts from Duece Vaughn and couldn’t seem to miss a beat with that approach for the remainder of the game. Following the loss, Lance Leipold shared some of his initial thoughts on the afternoon.

Running into injury issues early, Kansas struggled to maintain momentum against Kansas State from the first whistle.

Leipold was satisfied with the Daniels’ job following the unexpected quarterback injuries.

“He competed hard,” he said. “His numbers aren’t bad, the score may dictate some of that, but considering the amount of reps that he had in practice, as much as you tell someone to stay ready, you don’t think that two guys are going to be unavailable. (Daniels) didn’t flinch, he got ready, he went in, he battled. I thought he did a fine job under the circumstances.”

KSU’s offense challenged the Jayhawks’ defense all day long. Sophomore running back Duece Vaughn posted 162 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns. Leipold said the Wildcats’ high-octane offense challenged his group’s mental approach.

“They have some explosive players,” he said. “Playing with confidence, playing fast. It’s not a matter of (willingness) or wanting. It’s a matter of having the confidence to go make it happen. I think that happens from time to time.”

A targeting call against sophomore Gavin Potter in the second half cost Kansas’ defense considerable yardage when the Wildcats were knocking on the door. Leipold was disappointed in his linebacker’s judgment.

“It’s not something I’m pleased with,” he said. “It’s not acceptable or what we want in our program. When things don’t go right, the next thing everyone can start poking at is your composure and your discipline. And we’re not going to accept that.”

Leipold is looking to continue shrinking mistakes throughout the month of November, which has been outlined by the head coach as a month for legitimate growth.

“Got to keep working,” he said. “We’ve got to keep working. The biggest thing, as I’ve said for a long time, our margin for error is very small. We’ve got to find a way to overcome things that don’t go our way and respond a little bit better than we have and become a little bit more consistent.”