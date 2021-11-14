Lance Leipold proud of the fight the players showed

“With the way the overtime rules are, you’ve got to go on offense first, then next time you got to go for two and then all of a sudden, then you get into that new rule where all it’s all 2-point plays," he said. "You’re going to go for two anyway, so what’s the difference now? We’re a young football team. We’re not as deep and we’re wearing down. And so you might as well just stick with the momentum.”

The Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold had the decision to go for it made right when overtime started. He wasn’t interested in dragging it out and wanted to punch out the win there on the spot.

The win marks both Coach Leipold and the Jayhawk program’s first victory in Austin and hands KU its second win of the season. Following the game-winning moment, Leipold expressed his satisfaction with how his group battled to the end.

“I’m so proud of our guys,” Leipold said. “We played well early, obviously we lost a lot of momentum there in the second half but for us to fight back and make it a game like that, I’m so proud of them and proud of our staff.”

Giving up back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter, Kansas’ early surge was quickly turned into a foreign overtime situation for Leipold. Looking to his current redshirt quarterback Jalon Daniels for leadership, his offense persevered for a late win on a decisive two-point conversion call.

Leipold was very pleased with the job done by his young quarterback, holding on to find Jared Casey for the game-winning 2-point conversion in overtime.

“He was ready,” Leipold said. “He stayed ready like we talked all week. I’m really proud of him and he took advantage of this opportunity.”

“To play this well after not really getting many reps, to come in with the energy. If you really watch, he (didn’t) get rattled easily. He had great command of the play clock when we wanted him to. He stood out there with poise. For our first time working with him, other than last week when he got forced it, it was impressive.”

Daniels completed 21 of 30 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

Kansas saw support in the air and on the ground, totaling 420 yards of total offense in the road win. Leipold talked about getting the offensive flow back this week.

“You watch the first half and it makes you feel good offensively in so many ways because there’s a balance,” Leipold said. “It’s fun to see us in sync again and gaining confidence as we go along.”

After the win, Leipold was asked about the Texas-natives on his roster and what a victory over a storied Longhorns program means to them.

“I think a majority of them grew up wanting to be recruited by this school,” Leipold said. “I would imagine no matter how much they played or didn’t play, to come here is special. You’re coming here as ‘We’re David, they’re Goliath’ and we go out there and play.”