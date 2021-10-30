Lance Leipold recaps road loss at Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State rolled Kansas during the road trip to Stillwater, holding the Jayhawks to just a field goal in the 55-3 loss on Saturday.
Lance Leipold expected more from his group after a close matchup with Oklahoma just one week prior.
“It’s frustrating,” he said. “It’s frustrating for them. It’s frustrating for coaches, but ultimately it’s my responsibility to get this team to play more consistently and I haven’t done that.”
Hitting a hard defensive wall to start the game, Leipold says his group didn’t get off on the right foot against the Cowboys and that set a poor tone from the kickoff.
“They’ve got one of the better defenses in the country and it showed itself today,” he said. “They stubbed their toe a week ago and they got their guys to bounce back and play well. We didn’t get off to a very good start and just let them get on a roll.”
The Jayhawks totaled just 143 yards of total offense in the loss, led by starter Jason Bean who completed just 3 of 10 passes for 10 yards. He would be replaced by senior Miles Kendrick in the third quarter.
Leipold talked to Bean midway through the game after a shaky start from the redshirt junior.
“Just told him to look me in the eye, told him he’s gotta calm down,” he said. “He’s got to try to lead this football team. It wasn’t anything about being upset but we’re going to need him to settle down. I think their strength and quickness on the defensive side surprised us a little bit.”
He continued: “I want him to watch and try to learn. We all talked about how great he played last week. He didn’t have a good day and we told him, you know he’s got a little baseball background, sometimes the best guys get shelled.”
Kansas’ ground attack especially struggled, racking up only 99 yards between Devin Neal, Amauri Pesek-Hickson, Alonso Person, Torry Locklin, Bean, and Kendrick.
Defensive issues also plagued the Jayhawks early. Heading into halftime with a 38-0 deficit, Kansas was stretching the margin much further than Leipold would’ve liked.
“We just had no rhythm,” he said. “And that’s a credit to them (Oklahoma State). That’s not an excuse, you see the difference. I just think holistically, watching them make plays and how many they made at the line of scrimmage with team speed was impressive.”
The Jayhawks will be going back to the drawing board before hosting rival Kansas State at home next week. Leipold says they’re still charting the course for this program.
“We have a long way to go,” he said. “We’ll find out if it’s a blip on how we play the rest of the season. Again, go back to last week and where you’re talking about a young football team and everything that we’ve gone through and everything we still have to battle. That hasn’t changed.”