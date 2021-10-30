Lance Leipold recaps road loss at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State rolled Kansas during the road trip to Stillwater, holding the Jayhawks to just a field goal in the 55-3 loss on Saturday.

Lance Leipold expected more from his group after a close matchup with Oklahoma just one week prior.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “It’s frustrating for them. It’s frustrating for coaches, but ultimately it’s my responsibility to get this team to play more consistently and I haven’t done that.”

Hitting a hard defensive wall to start the game, Leipold says his group didn’t get off on the right foot against the Cowboys and that set a poor tone from the kickoff.

“They’ve got one of the better defenses in the country and it showed itself today,” he said. “They stubbed their toe a week ago and they got their guys to bounce back and play well. We didn’t get off to a very good start and just let them get on a roll.”

The Jayhawks totaled just 143 yards of total offense in the loss, led by starter Jason Bean who completed just 3 of 10 passes for 10 yards. He would be replaced by senior Miles Kendrick in the third quarter.