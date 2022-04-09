Lance Leipold recaps spring preview, talks recruiting and more

Lance Leipold showcased his progress with Kansas football Saturday afternoon at the annual spring preview held at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Treated to both practice drills and a seven-on-seven scrimmage, fans received a closer look at the program. Welcoming fans for his 15th practice of the spring semester, Leipold was eager to place his group in a different environment with both fans and media in attendance. After the conclusion of the scrimmage, Leipold shared his thoughts on suiting up his group for his first true spring session in Lawrence. “It's not always as clean as you'd like,” Leipold said. “But I thought we had some flashes from some guys that maybe didn't play a lot last year. And I thought we had some of the newcomers flash, they're going to help our team in the very near future.” The second-year Kansas coach emphasized that he’s constantly looking for which steps his staff needs to take in preparation for a busy fall. “I never want to be comfortable,” Leipold said. “I’m always trying to say ‘Where do we have to be better? What can we tweak in how we’re doing? How can we get there?’” With Spring entering its last chapter, Leipold will step out of the director’s chair for a brief as players get a break before reporting back in late July. But Leipold’s staff isn’t letting its grip slip on the Jayhawks through Summer break. “(Summer break) is vital for our development,” Leipold said. “They haven’t had mandatory weight room time after spring ball here in their careers, which was surprising to us. We’ve still got to get more time in that weight room.”

Working around the expectations

It’s no secret Leipold’s still navigating what’s possible with pieces at his disposal on this Kansas roster. And Saturday’s spring preview gave the Kansas coach a solid opportunity to explore how his players react when thrown into an unusual situation. One of Leipold’s main goals was to concentrate where his group’s concentration level was. “We haven’t had long scrimmages all year,” Leipold said. “We’ve broken it up a bit different, so it was good to kind of test them again in front of a crowd because it’s a different stimulus in what we’re looking for.” While there’s depth to be found in multiple corners of the Kansas offense, Leipold wasn’t out to create a firework show during the open house, but rather shifted his focus towards taking full advantage of the opportunity to play with an audience. “We took the mindset that we wanted to maximize (Saturday) in some fashion, ” Leipold said. “We’ve probably done a little bit more of the practice stuff in the past,” Leipold said. “We all know how long we’ve been here and what we’ve been through. We need every practice that we can (get) to keep developing. You get to spring games, yes you want to put on a good show and get people excited about the future, but then you’re holding your breath just keeping guys healthy at the end of 15 practices.”

There's still some unknowns for Leipold to work out this Summer. (Evert Nelson/Topeka Capitol-Journal)

Leipold talks the QBs

The Kansas quarterback room is arguably one of the most interesting on the team this spring. Between redshirt senior-to-be Jason Bean and returning junior Jalon Daniels, the competition for the starting job appears to be fluid as Leipold hasn’t been able to get a clear image of what the pair look like under true outdoor circumstances. “More command and confidence in decision making,” Leipold said. “Thursday was the first day we practiced outside. But the wind does blow here a little bit and you practice inside in a natural and sterile environment, and you get out here and the ball hangs a little bit. I think we got hurt by that a little bit today.” When asked about Daniels’ health status, Leipold confirmed that the late 2021 starter was back at 100%. “I think (Daniels is) moving really well,” Leipold said. “We’ve utilized him maybe the last six (practices) or so he’s done everything. He’s not being held in any rotations or anything.”

Looking for diamonds in the rough